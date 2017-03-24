Subscribe
    Shake Shack sets opening date for Melville location


    By  erica.marcus@newsday.com

    A stack of two Shackburgers at Shake Shack

    A stack of two Shackburgers at Shake Shack in The Gallery at Westbury Plaza in Garden City. (Credit: Jin Lee)

    Rising like a burger phoenix from the ashes of Empire Szechuan Gourmet (which closed in 2007), the long-awaited Shake Shack on Walt Whitman Road in Melville is opening on Thursday March 30.

    The stretch of Route 110 just north of the Northern State Parkway is hardly a burger-free zone. Five Guys, Zinburger, White Castle and McDonald’s are all less than 2 miles north of the Shack; Wendy’s and...

    Comments

