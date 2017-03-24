Rising like a burger phoenix from the ashes of Empire Szechuan Gourmet (which closed in 2007), the long-awaited Shake Shack on Walt Whitman Road in Melville is opening on Thursday March 30.
The stretch of Route 110 just north of the Northern State Parkway is hardly a burger-free zone. Five Guys, Zinburger, White Castle and McDonald’s are all less than 2 miles north of the Shack; Wendy’s and...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.