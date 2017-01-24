Does free food ever come without strings attached?
Restaurant giant Shake Shack is hoping to draw customers to its new iPhone app by offering a free ShackBurger to all who download it. It’s a $5.55 value.
The move is an aggressive marketing tactic from the chain, whose stock saw a roller coaster of ups and downs last year.
“Shack App,” as the company calls it, allows customers to place an order in advance of a pickup, find their closest Shake Shack and keep track of their favorite menu items. On Long Island, there are Shake Shacks at The Gallery at Westbury Plaza in Garden City and at the Lake Success Shopping Center in New Hyde Park.
Not unlike Starbucks’ order-and-go app, Shake Shack’s free app also allows customers to pay via phone and cut ahead of lines when their order is ready.
Use the promo code “shackappy” at checkout, and a free ShackBurger will be added to your order.
The deal, redeemable at all Shake Shack locations in the United States except those in airports, stadiums and ballparks, runs until Feb. 28.
