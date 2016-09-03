Shakes and Shuckers has opened on the Long Beach boardwalk at Lincoln Boulevard, a sibling to another local spot, Whale’s Tale from Gregg LaPenna.
Shakes and Shuckers joins Beach Local Cafe, Gentle Brew Coffee Roasters and Rip Tides 11561 among restaurants in the new comfort stations on the boardwalk, part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency-funded multimillion dollar project built after Superstorm Sandy.
The space offers seating for around 20 at rattan bar stools, most of which offer a view of the ocean.
The menu is a work in progress, starting with coffee, tea, muffins, bagels, Belgium waffles and fruit for breakfast. The restaurant will narrow the lunch and dinner menu down to a dozen wraps, such as the “Jamaica Me Crazy,” stuffed with jerk chicken. (Breakfast items and sandwiches range from $3 to $12). Raw bar items include clams for $8 a half-dozen, six oysters for $12 and $20 a dozen, jumbo shrimp cocktail for $13 or peel and eat shrimp for $13 and black-pepper crusted tuna for $14.
Shakes and Shuckers is open, at least until the end of September, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lincoln Boulevard and the boardwalk, no phone.
Comments
