Route 347 in Hauppauge is a busy stretch of road, and eateries on its south side are in a prime spot to capture commuters heading home from work.

Those drivers have a new place to alight for Alaska rolls and nigiri sushi — plus emblematic dishes from a few other Asian countries — after Shiki Asian Bistro replaced Casa Mia restaurant in early August.

Casa Mia closed this spring after about a year in the building, which is next to Pace’s Steakhouse. Before that, the space held wine and tapas bar Blend.

Owner Andy Xie has been down the Shiki road twice before; he was a partner in both Smithtown’s Shiki and another location in East Hampton, both of which are closed. For the newest 70-seat Shiki incarnation, he has totally renovated the space for a hushed, modern vibe awash in bluish light, as well as a sushi bar where the alcohol-slinging bar used to be.

In place of Casa Mia’s warm octopus salad and braised Kobe meatballs are a lengthy menu of raw fish and sushi rolls. Chef Tim Liu comes from Tengda Asian Bistro Group, a chain of fusion restaurants in Connecticut, also the rest of the menu reflects this experience: Japanese-style appetizers such as miso-cod ($10), hamachi kama ($10) and age tofu ($6) are joined by fusion dishes such a pad thai ($12-$14), General Tso’s chicken ($16) and Korean-style short ribs ($22).

Shiki is open for lunch and dinner daily, opening at 11:30 a.m. Monday to Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Shiki Asian Bistro, 321 Smithtown Bypass, Hauppauge, 631- 656-8577, shikiasianbistro.com