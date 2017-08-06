Poke, the Hawaiian raw fish salad, has landed on the shores of Long Island. And one of the first places to specialize in it is Shiny Coffee Healthy Poke, which opened two weeks ago in the Hicksville shopping center that also houses Patrizia’s, Roast Sandwich House and Planet Fitness. The shop is sleek and spare; it could easily accommodate twice the 15 or so seats.

We’ll get to the shiny coffee shortly. The healthy poke is assembled to order, Chipotle-style, by someone I’ll call a poke-ista. Tell your poke-ista whether you’d like to start your bowl with white or brown rice, or go full no-carb by starting with the salad greens. She’ll dress your greens with your choice of dressing, then add the fish: raw tuna, raw salmon, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, shrimp, scallop or white fish. Next come the mix-ins — cucumber, edamame, seaweed salad, tomatoes, onion, avocado, tofu and more — and on top of that, sauce (among them, spicy mayo, honey-wasabi or “yami yami house special sauce”) and toppings (sesame seeds, scallions, etc.) Mix-ins and toppings are unlimited; you’ll pay $11.49 for one or two types of fish, $13.49 for three.

Partner Jolin Wang said that her family owned four poke shops in California; this is its first East Coast outpost.

Wang’s husband is an experienced barista and presides over the shiny coffee portion of the operation. Here coffee is dripped, pulled, cold-brewed and siphoned. Smoothies and pastries, too.

Shiny Coffee Healthy Poke, 1040 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-605-1666, shinycoffeehealthypoke.com