With guilded accents, fancy glassware, shuffleboard, foosball and eight HD-TVs, The Rust & Gold in Huntington opens this week in the former Rookies Sports Club.
“We wanted to open the next-generation sports bar,” said Frank Antonetti, whose resume includes a stretch as bartender at Swallow in Huntington.
The former Rookies location swapped rec-room vibes for moody blues and gray walls, pendant and marquis-style lighting, and lots of plants. Reclaimed tables and bar stools allow seating for more than 50.
Expect food truck and gastropub-inspired fare, with a menu shaped by Manhattan-based consultant Claudio Sottile; Nicholas Cerda will run the kitchen. Appetizers cost $5 to $12 and a single, double and triple burger cost $8, $10 and $13, respectively.
Look for craft cocktails and brews that range from Sofie, Goose Island Brewing’s saison-style vintage brew to the little Coors Banquet bottles.
The Rust & Gold is a partnership between Antonetti, Jay Janawsky, who co-owns Harlem Public and At the Wallace, both in Harlem, and Ryan Sipp, who formerly owned Tullulah’s of Bay Shore and Lou Cohen.
It will be open from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. during the week and noon until 2 a.m. on weekends.
70 Gerard St., Huntington, 516-359-2649.
