Here’s a Super Bowl nosh that can give guacamole and chips a run for their money:
Stew Leonard’s of Farmingdale is selling an antipasto platter that features a three-pound mozzarella “football” — that’s three times the weight of an official NFL football — hand-stitched with roasted pepper strips.
The football-shaped cheese is made from Stew’s freshly made mozzarella and is garnished with tomatoes, olives, roasted pepper and basil.
It sells for $29.99 and is available through Sunday, Feb. 5.
Stew Leonard’s, 261 Airport Plaza, Farmingdale, 516-962-8210, stewleonards.com
