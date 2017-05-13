Stewart’s All American Grill in Wantagh is serving comfort classics seasoned with nostalgia.
The new restaurant is the first branch in Nassau of the group that originated as a root beer specialist and car hop.
“We’re old but new,” said franchisee John Buono, whose restaurant is decorated with vintage images of Stewart’s plus one of the departed Southern State Parkway toll booth.
The Wantagh spot seats about 90 diners. It also offers a bar for beer and wine, but there will be competition from egg creams, root beer floats, and cherry-lime rickeys.
Most of the dishes, from pancakes and waffles to hot dogs either grilled or deep-fried and burgers made with a blend of beef brisket and short rib are less than $10.
Breakfast items will be available all day. Stewart’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Stewart’s began in 1924. It started with the creation of Stewart’s root beer. That led to car hops, kiosks, and sit-down restaurants. The Wantagh restaurant is on the former site of Spasso’s Pizzeria.
Stewart’s All American Grill, 1161 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, 516-654-9835, stewartsallamerican.com
