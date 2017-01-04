“Tucked away” doesn’t do justice to the location of Sasa, which opened last week in Farmingdale.

The parking lot in front of Target on Broadhollow Road is bounded on one side by Adventureland, on the other by a strip of undistinguished storefronts: Blimpie, State Farm, Eye Glass Depot. A new, neon sign between the last two reads “Sasa Hibachi Sushi Fusion.”

The vestibule is small, but it opens onto a vast restaurant, bar in the center, sushi bar and dining room to the right, and hibachi room to the left. The décor is sleek — white tile, cream leather, touches of wood and steel — and on the soundtrack, tame dance music. The vibe is wholesome lounge.

One of the servers told me that the owners used to be involved with K 60 Japanese Steakhouse in Lake Grove (now closed) but that they had sold that location to move to Farmingdale.

Sasa’s menu, as promised, delivers hibachi, sushi and fusion. Hibachi prices range from $15 per person for vegetable to $21 for salmon to $25 for filet mignon to $34 for twin lobster tails. Combos also available.

From the sushi bar issue entrees ($20 for basic sushi platter), pieces and rolls, including signatures such as Sasa canape maki ($25) with cucumber, uni, toro, boton ebi (sweet shrimp), Russian caviar, soy bean, nori. Omakase “chef’s choice” specials are $39 for sushi, $68 for sashimi and $108 for a complete menu. Fusion starters include miso-grilled Chilean sea bass ($12) and hot-stone wagyu steak with truffle oil ($15). There’s also teriyaki and tempura, udon and soba.

2119 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale, 631-465-0346, sasahibachi.com