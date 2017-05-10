The Patchogue outpost of Swell Taco opened its surf-sticker-covered door over the weekend — and by Day 2, it was buzzing, with most of its wooden booths filled at dinnertime.

The second location of Swell replicates the beachy California vibe of its Babylon predecessor, which was opened by SoCal native Brooke Jankow and her brother, Steve Zoerner (also the chef), five years ago and quickly became a taco hotspot on Long Island.

Surfboards hang on the lime and golden-yellow walls, surf videos play over the L-shaped bar, and reggae fills the room. “We’ll have our backyard set up by Memorial Day,” said manager and partner Tiffany Alvarez. “It will be a cool place to hang out.”

The eatery’s opening-week menu is limited to a handful of tacos, burritos and quesadillas — fish and carnitas tacos among them — but will mirror that of the Babylon location by next week, rotating weekly specials included.

The infusing tequilas behind the bar hint at a broader drinks menu, too, which is anchored for now by beers and tequilas, plus a clutch of margaritas and a pineapple-cinnamon rum punch. “We’re going to have more drinks on the menu,” Alvarez said, and possibly later bar hours than its sister restaurant. Hours are not yet set.

Swell Taco is at 30 E. Main St., Patchogue; swelltacoli.com