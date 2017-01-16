The Inn at New Hyde Park, a leading Long Island event venue since 1938, has debuted a new restaurant, Table 7, serving a casual New American menu.
Executive chef Mark Dara Jr. joined the inn in February and one of his prime directives was to upgrade the facility’s restaurant. “For years it had been a German restaurant, Willy Rueck’s,” he said, “and even after it became Brasserie 214 in 2011, it was sort of an old concept.”
Dara’s menu is resolutely current, with starters such as Philly cheesesteak spring rolls ($13), Thai chili calamari ($14), blistered shishito peppers ($8), Tuscan kale salad ($14) and warm Brussels sprouts with dried cranberries and maple-bacon dressing ($12).
Mains include shrimp pappardelle with spiced pumpkin seeds and roasted winter squash ($26), baby back ribs with blueberry-chipotle barbecue sauce ($28) and chicken and waffles with maple-pecan glaze and candied carrots ($24).
The chef is very bullish on his septet of desserts, “7 deadly sins,” which include maple-walnut crème brûlée ($11), cast-iron chocolate chip cookie with ice cream and pretzel brittle ($10) and a mascarpone-stuffed poached pear ($10).
Hours are Monday and Wednesday to Saturday 4 to 11 p.m., Sunday 3 to 10 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Tuesday.
214 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park; 516-502-4224, table7restaurant.com
