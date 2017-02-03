Say goodbye to the TGI Fridays near Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, which closed Jan. 23.
Fans of those famous loaded potato skins shouldn’t fret. There are still 12 Long Island locations operating, including in Bay Shore, Islip, Lake Grove and Islandia, serving these deep-fried treats as well as the rest of the chain’s crowd-pleasing menu.
Joe Vitrano of BRIX Holdings, the new operator of 17 Fridays restaurants in the New York-Long Island area, has no immediate plans to open or close other Long Island Fridays.Recent restaurant closures
A company spokesman said the corporation worked with management to transfer employees from the Huntington Station location to other Fridays in the area.
