Burgermania is catching almost all Long Island. The newest: That Burger Joint in Baldwin.
But that name will be short-lived, said co-owner Marchello Erickson. It soon will be called That No Good Burger Joint, once the paperwork is completed. Asked whether the new name might be perceived as negative, he added: “Not at all. We’re the best.”
Under either name, expect appetizers in the $6.95 to $10.95 range; salads, $14.95 and $15.95; and burgers and sandwiches, $12.95 to $15.95. Typical appetizers include hummus and guacamole; salads, watermelon-and-spinach and a variation on the cobb salad.
There’s also a “burger bar,” where you can create your own, selecting the meat or vegetarian burger, cheeses, toppings, and type of bread.
A children’s menu, which includes sliders, grilled cheese, and macaroni and cheese, is $6.95 or $7.95 per dish.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
That Burger Joint, 930 Atlantic Ave., Baldwin, 516-442-5434, thatburgerjointny.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.