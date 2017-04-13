The Brewers Collective Beer Company opens April 15 in Bay Shore, where a new tasting room will be unveiled.
Expect food trucks, live music, and special brews at the event. Beers will be available for purchase.
This craft brewery produces more than a dozen beers, and there are 12 taps in the tasting room. The Brewers Collective is owned by six members. Its symbol veers ironic, playing off the hammer-and-sickle image, with a beer bottle replacing the hammer.
Among the company’s beers are Proletariat Pale Ale; Cawfee Coffee Porter; Pictish, a brew inspired by the ancient ales of the Picts in northern Scotland; and Mattyweizen, a wheat beer.
The Bay Shore facility will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. A formal ribbon cutting is set for 3 p.m.
In coming weeks, the brewery is slated to be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Brewers Collective Beer Company, 1460 Clinton Ave., Unit C, Bay Shore, 631-875-3167, thebrewerscollective.com
