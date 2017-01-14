A cocktail-centric, small-plates restaurant that pulls from Brooklyn for inspiration is the newest addition to the bar and dining boom that has saturated Babylon in recent years.
The Brixton, the sophomore act from the team behind Public House 49 in Patchogue, quietly opened Wednesday in the space that once housed Nocturne.
Location is where the similarities with its predecessor end.
The new spot was stripped to its bare bones and rebuilt with the kind of hip-defining flourishes that have been making their way east from the city: reclaimed wood, steel frame windows and Edison light bulbs. The banquettes and chairs, dressed in a subtle sage upholstery, give the place a hint of color.
The comfort food menu is designed by chef and co-owner Phil Pasfield, who most recently served as chef du cuisine at Westhampton Beach mainstay Starr Boggs. Items on the menu are designed to be shared while imbibing and showcase ingredients we’ve come to expect from similar spots.
On Pasfield’s palette, cauliflower becomes a gratin molded with gruyere cheese, sautéed leeks, Parmesan and herb bread crumbs ($9) while a scotch egg is made using a duck egg, duck sausage and served with mustard and arugula ($12).
The drinks menu is the work of Bill Carlow, most recently of Left Coast Kitchen in Merrick, and features 15 craft cocktails including nine that take their names from 1990s hip hop references, says general manager Toni Mascaro.
The “I Just Left Cali” ($14) is a mix of spiced Reyka vodka, Dolin Rouge vermouth, vanilla simple syrup, fresh orange juice, all shaken with an egg white. A twist on the classic Moscow Mule, replaces ginger beer with locally made ginger kombucha, that Mascaro says makes it “good for the belly.”
111 Deer Park Ave., Babylon Village, 631-587-2000
