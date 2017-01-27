It’s a doughnut! It’s a Danish! It’s the Doughnish!
Christian Dyckman, chef-partner at C & C Baking Factory in Babylon, has combined two breakfast favorites in one sticky handful.
One morning, when it was time to make the doughnuts, a light bulb went off in Dyckman’s head: Why not split a fresh glazed doughnut and stuff it with a Danish filling of cheese and fruit? No reason — and no reason not to drizzle it with frosting either. That the new pastry had the perfect name just waiting for it was gravy.
Doughnishes, $3.50 apiece, come in three flavors — blueberry, cherry or strawberry — and are made only on weekends. Supplies are limited.
C & C Baking Factory is at 199 E. Main St., Babylon, 631-526-9992.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.