The Inkan Restaurant & Pisco Bar has opened in Garden City Park, a sibling to the flagship of the same name in Long Island City.
Jorge Loaiza and Mercedes Altamirano and family opened the restaurant in what had been My Favorite Tapas Bar, a Portuguese restaurant.
Most Popular
The menu features starters like Peruvian anticucho (beef hearts), papa huancaina (potatoes in a yellow pepper sauce), and maiz a la parrilla (Peruvian corn) for $3.50 to $11.99.
Seafood includes variations on ceviche as well as chaufa, Peruvian-Chinese fried rice studded with fish, for $13.99 to $19.99.
Meats range from lomo saltado (pepper steak with rice and french fries) to the bandeja special with steak, rice and beans, plantains, egg and pork rind.
The Peruvian-style chicken, always a bestseller, runs from $6.99 for a half chicken to $11.99 for a whole.
With seating for 40 people, the restaurant and bar are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
2224 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, 516-741-3747, theinkanli.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.