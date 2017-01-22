The Plate: An Italian-American Restaurant and Bar, which replaced Medley’s less than a year ago on Main Street in Islip, has closed.
The Italian restaurant, which opened in May 2016, shut its doors last week, blaming a “poor economy” as the reason for the closure.
The Plate served a mix of family-style Italian and American dishes, such as chicken or veal marsala, a variety of Parmigianas and lobster ravioli. Dining options were available at the bar and tableside.
Expected in its place is a new sports bar, but no opening date has been set.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.