The Tavern by George Martin, a gastropub with a broad selection of American favorites, has succeeded the GM Club Steak in Rockville Centre, which is no more.
It’s the latest member of the George Martin group, which includes George Martin The Original in Rockville Centre and George Martin 1989 in Syosset.
The new restaurant keeps some of the GM Club Steak style, but expands the menu.
Expect main courses such as the “meatloaf stack layered with applewood-smoked bacon, mashed potatoes and roasted mushrooms; root beer-braised short rib; poke bowls; “street tacos;” buttermilk-fried chicken thighs with sweet-potato waffles; the house cheeseburger; a filet mignon club sandwich; shrimp po’boy; and steaks priced according to size.
Appetizers take in cauliflower-Cheddar tots, bacon-wrapped shrimp and chili made with ground beef, short rib and andouille sausage. Tacos include chimichurri steak and pulled short rib varieties; poke bowls, sushi-grade tuna and grilled shrimp.
Prices range from $8 to $13 for appetizers; $15 to $22.50 for sandwich entrees; $20 to $24.50 for poke bowls; and $22 to $47 for steaks.
There’s a rotation of local brews on tap, as well as other American craft beers and imports.
The Tavern by George Martin is open Tuesday to Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 3 to 11 p.m.; and on Sunday, for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner, 3 to 9:30 p.m.
The Tavern by George Martin, 13 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-678-1290, gmtavern.com
