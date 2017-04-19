Empanadas aren’t in short supply in Farmingdale and its surroundings, but there’s probably only one that’s stuffed with beef and green olives, then baked.
The purposely not-fried pastries are made from scratch (as are the vegan and chicken versions, and the spicy sofrito accompanying them) by Kristina Grimes, owner of Thyme On Your Side Artisan Market & Café, who moved her business from Bethpage to downtown Farmingdale in early April, bringing her healthy twists on deli classics to Conklin Street.
While focused on takeout, the eatery has a window counter for those who wish to linger with artisan breakfast sandwiches, acai and dragonfruit bowls, salads, soups (including a daily vegan option), and “grown up” grilled cheese, including one with smoky fig spread, brie and honey. The market also sells locally produced goods such as nut butters and eggs, and serves breakfast and lunch every day but Sunday.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Thyme On Your Side, which got its start at Farmingdale’s Taste of Long Island shared kitchen in 2013. “I started making soups and dressings and sauces there, and selling them at farmers markets,” said Grimes, who began cooking in a high school BOCES program over 25 years ago and went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in upstate Hyde Park. “I’m really happy to come back here.”
Thyme On Your Side Artisan Market & Café, 396 Conklin St., Farmingdale. 516-465-9660, thymeonyoursidemarket.com
