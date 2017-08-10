ToA Asian Fusion, where you’ll find a taste of Thai, Chinese, Japanese and other cuisines, has opened in Farmingdale.
It’s the second ToA, which stands for taste of Asia. The first arrived in Huntington in 2015.
Owner Evan Chen said the Farmingdale restaurant’s menu mirrors its Huntington counterpart’s “98 percent.”
The eclectic dishes include lobster tacos, crab Rangoon, chicken satay, Thai lemongrass soup, shrimp dumpling soup, Sichuan crisp dried beef, Beijing duck, sushi and sashimi, teriyakis and tempuras and pork buns.
Newer selections take in “seafood delight,” a union of shrimp, scallops. lobster, and vegetables in garlic sauce; and poke bowls, for which you choose the base, protein, mixing flavors and toppings.
Most dishes are $21 to $26.
ToA Asian Fusion is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
ToA is associated with MoCA Asian Bistro, which has branches in Woodbury, Hewlett and Forest Hills, Queens.
The Huntington ToA is at 369 New York Ave., 631-673-7377.
ToA Asian Fusion, 122 Secatogue Ave., Farmingdale, 516-777-8888, toaasianfusion.com
