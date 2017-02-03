After two successful Toast ventures, Terence Scarlatos and his wife, Jennifer, are set to open a third space in Bay Shore this spring.
The latest incarnation of the coffeehouse is set to include a full bar and seating area for diners — thanks to the location’s previous restaurant tenant, Hemisphere. Breakfast and lunch options will be on the menu.
Diners will be able to binge on “early riser” signatures such as avocado toast or two eggs any style. Or opt for a heartier start with French toast, pancakes or waffles.
Omelets and breakfast burritos are also offered. The restaurant will close after lunch service to cater to private party clients.
Scarlatos’ original Toast location opened in Port Jefferson in 2002, and after a warm reception from the community, a second location was added in Patchogue in 2015.
Minor renovations to the new Bay Shore location will begin in late February, with the expectation to open by May.
9 S. Park Ave., Bay Shore; toastcoffeehouse.com
