This winter, three Long Island chefs are headed to cook at the historic James Beard House in Manhattan.

“It is another great honor to cook in this illustrious kitchen and introduce my brigade from Sandbar to the Beard Foundation. As a four-time nominee, I am proud to help this wonderful institution again,” said Guy Reuge, executive chef of Mirabelle in Stony Brook and Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor.

Joining Reuge on Feb. 6 is his chef de cuisine at Sandbar, Eric Werner. Click here to see their Land and Sea menu.

Chef Franco Sampogna, whose 3 1⁄2-star Jema in Huntington was Newsday’s top new restaurant of 2016, will cook on Feb. 28. Click here to see his Modern European menu.

Chef Damien O’Donnell of Harbor Bistro in East Hampton will cook on Jan. 28. Click here to see his East Meets East End menu.

“Long Island has been long known for its bounty of farmlands, local artisan foods and rich history of wineries. It’s one of the many reasons we look forward to having our Chefs & Champagne summer fundraiser each summer on the East End,” said Susan Ungaro, president of the James Beard Foundation.

The James Beard Foundation, which also presents the prestigious James Beard Awards each year, hosts chefs from across the country at the Greenwich Village home of the late James Beard, the food journalist and cookbook author who was one of the most important figures in American gastronomy.

Dinners begin at 7 p.m. and are $135 for members, $175 for the public. For more information or to buy tickets, go to jamesbeard.org/events.

The James Beard House is at 167 W. 12th St., New York, 212-627-2308