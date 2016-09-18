No more halfway measures for Massimo Fedozzi. His new venture, Tra’mici Ristorante Italiano, is a straight-up Italian restaurant that opened Saturday night in Massapequa Park.
Tra’mici (“among friends” in Italian) takes over for Cavendish & Ross, the steakhouse that opened in March 2015. Two months later, Fedozzi took over as executive chef and, befitting his resume — the Genoese native earned 3 1⁄2 stars for his cooking at both Pentimento in Stony Brook and Vero in Amityville (now closed) — he added some Italian dishes to the menu and the restaurant rebranded itself an “Italian Chop House.” But in August, original owner Robert Saba and Fedozzi, now a partner, decided to close the restaurant, redecorate and relaunch it with a new menu and a new name.
Fedozzi’s antipasti range from Italian classics — a big platter of Italian salumi and formaggi with house-made preserves and pickles ($22); crostini with Sicilian sweet-and-sour eggplant caponata ($8) — to New American inventions such as crabcakes with tomato jam, cucumber slaw and chipotle honey ($13) and mango-studded Brie en croute with caramelized onions and balsamic ($13).
Homemade pasta include Bolognese-style lasagne (with béchamel, $18), tortelloni stuffed with veal and served with asparagus, Fontina and truffle butter ($25) and fettuccine “al doppio burro” (with double butter, Pecorino Romano and lots of coarse-ground black pepper ($18).
Among mains: veal cutlet Valdostana, stuffed with ham and Fontina and topped with arugula salad ($30); pan-roasted Duroc pork chop with smashed fingerlings and mostarda ($32), and the Tra’mici burger with Brie, caramelized onions, bacon, basil aioli on ciabatta ($17).
Tra’mici is at 4913 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, 516-308-7777.
