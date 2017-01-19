There will be no fried chicken, taco bowls or French fries on the table when Donald Trump sits down to his first presidential meal Friday, though there is plenty of potato on the menu.

For his inaugural lunch, the self-professed fast food enthusiast will dine on a three-course meal that starts with Maine lobster and gulf shrimp, moves to Virginia beef with potato gratin and ends with chocolate souffle topped with cherry ice cream.

The menu was released this week by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. Each course will be paired with a California wine, a nod to the home state of U.S. House of Representative majority and minority leaders Kevin McCarthy and Nancy Pelosi.

The customary lunch, which will be held at the National Statuary Hall, the one-time home to the U.S. House, takes place after Trump and running mate Mike Pence are sworn in. The two will dine with about 200 people, including members of both parties and the U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Trump made his affinity for fast-food a part of the meat and potatoes persona on the campaign, talking on a CNN town hall about his love of McDonald’s and posting social media photos of himself eating a taco bowl from his Trump Tower cafe and a bucket of KFC on his campaign plane.

And while the lunch is filled with speeches, music and much talk about who shows up, what the president eats has increasingly become an important part of the affair.

In 2013, President Obama’s lucheon featured poached lobster, hickory grilled bison and apple pie topped with sour cream ice cream.

Friday’s lunch was designed by the committee with the help of a Virginia catering company.

The lobster meat is sauteed with shrimp, potato dumplings, and a saffron sauce, topped with fava beans and butternut squash, drizzled with a peanut crumble and finished with edible flowers.

The beef is paired with a dark chocolate, cabernet wine jus and served with a cheesy potato gratin.

For those of us who who will not be getting a taste, the committee has kindly released recipes.