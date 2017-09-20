Spuds Pommes Fries has opened in Bellmore, with star chef Joe Ciminera focused on perfecting potato fries.

The new venture marks a casual turn for Ciminera, known best for his “Taste This” series on public television, his “Taste This” cookbook subtitled “There are no rules in cooking,” and his memorable New American cooking at the former Pine Island Grill in Bayville in 2002.

“It’s very different,” said Ciminera, whose two-table, bar, takeout, and home-delivery operation enriches the choices with 22 special sauces, plus pizza, chicken wings and zeppole. “We try to keep it very American, with carnival favorites.”

The motto is “Always Fresh, Never Frozen,” the approach, “Made today, gone today.”

Russet potatoes from Idaho are dubbed the “true heroes” of the concept, but Ciminera also uses different varieties of potatoes based on which ones taste best each month.

They’re fried in organic grapeseed oil. Free sauces include a Belgium-inspired union of house-made mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, and apple cider vinegar; ketchup, and yellow mustard.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The premium house-made sauces range from basil pesto, black truffle, barbecue-bacon and Belgium mayo to marinara, curry ketchup, Cheddar, Parmesan-black peppercorn, and Sriracha aioli.

Additional toppings include pulled pork, vegetable ratatouille, Philly cheesesteak, brown gravy and mozzarella, and Parmesan-truffle oil.

Fries are $5 and $6.50, small and large; premium sauces. $1.50 and three for $3; toppings, $3.50; Sicilian pizza, made with San Marzano tomatoes and Grana Padano cheese, $8; Buffalo-style chicken wings, $9 for 12; milkshakes, $5; and zeppole with powdered sugar, $5 for 10.

Spuds Pommes Fries is open seven days from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2600 Merrick Rd., Bellmore, across from the post office; 516-665-8333, spudsfries.com