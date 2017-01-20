Oh what a tangled web they weave. Two prominent LI chefs have left their posts just months after their restaurants opened.
Joseph Balbo, who earned two stars from Newsday earlier this month for his New American menu at Gastronomy Kitchen by Cirella’s, attached to the Saks Fifth Avenue store at the Shops at Walt Whitman, has decamped for the South Shore. He is now the executive chef at Tra’mici in Massapequa Park.
Balbo replaces Massimo Fedozzi, whose new modern Italian fare restaurant earned two and a half stars from Newsday in December. Fedozzi left to pursue other projects.
Dennis Borysowski, general manager of Gastronomy, is now running the kitchen, said owner Dean Cirella.
Balbo previously cooked at the now-closed Porto Vivo in Huntington and Trattachino in Wantagh, and at Babylon Carriage House.
Fedozzi, formerly of Pentimento in Stony Brook, was also known for his cooking at the closed Vero in Amityville and Palio in Jericho.
