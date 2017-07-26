A rare lobster — half rust-colored and half bright orange — surfaced at an Amagansett seafood restaurant Monday.
The bicolored crustacean found its way to Stuart’s SeafoodMarket as part of a shipment from Nova Scotia, according to the restaurant’s owner, Bruce Sasso.
An employee was moving the newly arrived lobsters into the restaurant’s tanks when Sasso said he spotted the approximately 1½-pound lobster.
“In 35 years of being in the business, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Sasso said. “We’ve gotten the blue lobsters, the bright orange lobsters, but never this.”
The lobster is said to be a 1-in-50 million catch and is likely hermaphroditic, meaning it has both male and female sex organs, according to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine in Orono.
The curious catch is not for sale and is currently in one of the restaurant’s tanks where it can be seen by customers, Sasso said. He plans on donating it to an aquarium.
Stuart’s Seafood Market, 41 Oak Lane, Amagansett, 631-267-6700, stuartsseafood.com
