One of Long Island’s top pizzerias, credited with inventing the Grandma pie, is to open a branch in Manhasset on Sunday, April 23.
Umberto’s of New Hyde Park, which has been sending out classic pies and more since 1965, unveils the new pizzeria and restaurant on Plandome Road.
Manager Anthony Lopez said diners should expect a menu that reflects the original. But there will be new dishes, too.
Chef Mike Di Santolo said that, among the additions, are fresh spaghettini, a thicker spaghetti, with fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and olive oil; linguine with whole Manila clams; and meatballs paired with imported ricotta softened with heavy cream and seasoned with pecorino Romano cheese. He’s also updating the fried zucchini staple with mint and crisp Japanese breadcrumbs.
Umberto’s offers traditional Neapolitan, Sicilian, brick-oven pizzas, as well as thick-crust deep-dish pies and specialty pizzas including a white pie, vegetable pie, and pizza with vodka sauce. The grandma pizza is a square pie stretched in a pan with a topping that includes crushed, uncooked canned tomatoes.
In addition to the New Hyde Park and Manhasset Umberto’s, the family operates branches in Bellmore, Plainview, Wantagh and Lake Grove.
Umberto’s in Manhasset will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Umberto’s of Manhasset, 429 Plandome Rd., Manhasset, 516-472-7801.
