Vinoco Wine Bar & Tapas, which opened in 2011 in Mineola, has a new sibling, Vinoco East Global Fusion Tapas in Farmingdale.
The small-plates sibling has an attention-grabbing menu.
Most Popular
Taking over the space previously occupied by Vine and Barrel, chef-owner Carlos Roman is letting his imagination run wild. He riffs on some favorite dishes from the first Vinoco. Instead of one ceviche (Roman is Peruvian, so he knows his ceviche), he’s serving five. In Mineola he stuffs Indian pani puri pastries with goat cheese. At Vinoco East, the fillings come from around the world: Greek-style spinach, chorizo with onion escabeche, meatball and mole.
He’s also debuting some new items, including savory parfaits that are little one-glass meals, like a combination of rice, feijoada, sausage and orange.
There is a category on the menu Roman calls “saganaki meets tataki,” a mash-up of Greek fried cheese and Japanese seared meat. One version combines cheese, beef, grilled banana, foie gras and strawberry-bacon salsa. Prices for the small plates range from $11.75 to $20.75.
Custom cocktails with exotic ingredients, along with beer and wine, are also served.
Vinoco is open Tuesday to Thursday, 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 4:30 to 11:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m.
223 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-927-8070, vinocoeast.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.