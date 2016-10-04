At long last, Wahlburgers is coming to Long Island. The Massachussets-based burger chain owned by singing-and-dancing actor-producers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg — along with brother Paul, mother Alma and the rest of the Wahlberg clan — is coming to 4837 Nesconset Hwy. in Port Jefferson Station, the free-standing building that formerly housed Road Trip American Ale House and, before that, Eldorado’s Bar and Grill.

No word yet on an opening date.

Yes, we’ve been down this road before, but now it is official. The location has been announced on the restaurant’s website, an open call for employees has been posted on craigslist and the franchise owners have applied for a New York State liquor license.

For those needing a refresher course in Long Island’s as-yet-unconsummated relationship with Wahlburgers, it was back in the summer of 2015 when a sign went up outside the closed Spartan Diner on Route 110 in Farmingdale: “The rumors are true . . . The family’s coming soon!”

But ultimately, the owner of that property and Wahlburgers’ franchisees could not reach an agreement and, earlier this year, the deal was off.

Wahlburgers’ menu features not only burgers (including the O.F.D. — Originally from Dorchester — with a half-pound of beef, Swiss cheese, bacon, mushrooms and tomato jam, $9.50) but also sandwiches (the crispy haddock with balsamic tartar sauce is $8.50), salads, mac ’n’ cheese, chili and more.

The only Wahlburgers in New York State opened in Coney Island in the summer of 2015. In November of that year, the company announced its intention to open a restaurant near Times Square, but there’s no mention of a Manhattan store on the company’s website.