The Wander Inn, a Baldwin watering hole since 1952, is now closing its doors on Grand Avenue. “We have a big property, and we can’t afford it any longer,” co-owner Michael Leake said. “I’ve been trying to sell the place for years.”
The news came as a shock to many longtime customers, who found out via Facebook post on Thursday.
“I’ve been visiting that restaurant for over 60 years,” said Barbara Kuehn, a resident of Rockville Centre. “I couldn’t help but feel terrible when I heard about the restaurant’s closing. I had so many great memories there and the staff are wonderful people.”
The restaurant, which first opened on Atlantic Avenue, has been operating out of its Grand Avenue space since 1973. Leake — who purchased the spot from the Cuccio family with his sister Kelly in 2003 — hopes to maintain the business’ catering clients in a “smaller and more economical space.”
The owners declined to comment on who might be taking over the property but confirmed that it would not remain a restaurant.
Final service is Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. The menu will include Italian favorites such as chicken Parmigiana, shrimp scampi and fettuccine Alfredo.
2880 Grand Ave., Baldwin; 516-223-5925, wanderinnbaldwin.com
