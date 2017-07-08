Patchogue’s daily catch just got bigger.
Drift 82, which specializes in seafood and American cuisine, plus some Italian fare, has opened waterside. It’s at the Brightwood Street address formerly occupied by On the Waterfront.
The new restaurant is co-owned by John Sarno, who owns the Village Idiot Irish Pub in Oakdale, and Tim Kelly, owner of The Lark Pub & Grub in East Northport.
Fred Norden, whose resume includes Stresa in Manhasset and the now-closed Inn on the Harbor in Cold Spring Harbor, is the general manager at Drift 82.
Main courses at Drift 82 are in the $25 to $49 range at dinner; appetizers are $11 to $18. At lunch, the prices are $7 to $18.
Expect a raw bar; Caesar, Cobb and wedge salads; lobster roll; fish and chips; fish tacos; tuna tartare; oysters Rockefeller; seafood and lobster wontons; jumbo lump crabcake; hamburgers; ahi tuna wrap; and a turkey club sandwich.
Main dishes include steamed or broiled lobster; seafood fra diavolo; seared tuna steak; Dover sole meunière; lobster mac-and-cheese; porterhouse, strip, rib-eye and filet mignon steaks; fettuccine with shrimp and scallops; and lobster ravioli.
Drift 82 is open every day, starting at 11 a.m., until 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and to 10 p.m. five days.
Drift 82, 82 Brightwood St., Patchogue, 631-714-4950, drift82.com
