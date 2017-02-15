Whole Foods Market announced it will be opening a new store in Garden City, on Old Country Road just east of the Meadowbrook Parkway.
It will join existing L.I. locations of the upscale national grocery chain in Manhasset, Jericho and Lake Grove as well as a Commack store scheduled to open in 2019.
The 50,000-square-foot market will take over the spot of a defunct Pepsi bottling plant.
The site is just across East Gate Boulevard from The Gallery at Westbury Plaza (also, confusingly, in Garden City), a shopping center that has become a hub for glutterati, with such tenants as Shake Shack, Trader Joe’s, Tocolo Cantina and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas.
A spokesman for Whole Foods said that the store would probably hire 300 to 350 "team members."
Whole Foods plans a 2020 opening.
