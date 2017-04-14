Lamb is a traditional main dish, especially on Easter and throughout spring. And it may be served many different ways. Here are three restaurants that go beyond the rack.
Akbar in Garden City prepares Indian specialties. Among them are marinated tandoori lamb chops, a minced lamb kebab, lamb stewed with spinach, and, if you want to ignite your palate, fiery lamb vindaloo.
Akbar, 2 South St., Garden City, 516-357-8300, theakbar.com Moderate to expensive.
MP Taverna in Roslyn is a casual Greek restaurant. You’ll find a lamb burger with spicy feta sauce; lamb shank with orzo, root vegetables and lamb jus; Cypriot-style lamb sausage; and, with five days advance notice, a whole roasted lamb.
MP Taverna, 1363 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn, 516-686-6486, michaelpsilakis.com. Moderate to expensive.
Yao’s Diner in Centereach has nothing to do with being a diner. It’s an authentic Chinese kitchen. Lamb dishes include spicy fried lamb with cumin, Sichuan-style sauteed lamb with cilantro, and seared lamb with scallion and onions.
Yao’s Diner, 2503 Middle Country Rd., Centereach, 631-588-2218. Moderate.
