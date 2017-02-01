When Kristen Slevin and Brian Medeiros opened their Smithtown chocolate shop, Yottabyte, they were under no illusions that Long Island was suffering from a lack of chocolate outlets. But they did see a hole in the market for a dependable supplier of responsibly sourced chocolate.

Yottabyte’s selection of chocolate bars is drawn from manufacturers who are committed not only to good taste, but to good business practices: Vermont’s Lake Champlain (“kosher certified, with zero additives or shelf extenders . . . non-GMO ingredients whenever possible . . . Fair for Life — Social & Fair Trade Certification”), Tuscany’s Amedei (which “seeks out the best plantation and cocoa beans . . . and works with agricultural expertise and environmental consciousness”) and Toronto’s Pascha (the “simplest, purest and most delicious chocolate, without any of the additives or ingredients that might trigger allergic reactions for those with food allergies or intolerances”).

In addition to selling bars, the shop has an extensive line of hand-dipped strawberries, apples, marshmallows and even something called a turkey leg: a pretzel log surmounted with a Rice Krispies Treat sculpted into a drumstick, which is then dipped in chocolate and coated with Cocoa Krispies.

On the non-chocolate front, there’s a selection of old-fashioned candies (jujubes, gummy bears, etc.) and a party room / chocolate workshop that can accommodate about 10 children.

For Valentine’s Day, Yottabyte is selling a dozen chocolate-dipped and personalized strawberries for $20. Order at least one day in advance.

Don’t look for chocolate meaning in the shop’s name: A yottabyte is a unit of digital storage equal to one septillion bytes. “We’re both geeky, techie people” Slevin said. “Brian was a web developer and I worked in textiles. We wanted a name that said ‘the sky’s the limit.’ ”

Yottabyte, 9 Singer Lane, Smithtown, 631-656-9800, yottabyteme.com