The competition among more than a dozen sushi restaurants in Great Neck just got more intense with the recent opening of Yummy Sushi & Hibachi, directly across Cutter Mill Road from the Inn at Great Neck.
The tiny storefront, with just a few tables inside, offers soups, salads, hibachi dinners and sushi or sashimi a la carte. Almost nothing tops $18.95. Yummy, which has an earnest young sushi chef, also has an all-you-can-eat menu for $19.95 weekdays, $21.95 weekends.
Lunch specials, available weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., feature bento boxes ($9.95 to $10.95) that include miso soup, white rice, a California roll and shrimp shumai.
Standard entrees such as chicken, beef, shrimp or salmon teriyaki and shrimp/chicken tempura are also on the menu for $12.95 to $18.95.
Little English is spoken, so be prepared for finger pointing at the extensive menu.
Yummy Sushi & Hibachi, which does a brisk takeout business, is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Delivery available.
25 Cutter Mill Rd., Great Neck, 516-570-6218.
