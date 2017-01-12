It was fun while it lasted. Bridgehampton bar Zigmund’s Bar, which opened in July, will have its last call on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Proprietors Eric Lemonides and Chef Jason Weiner, who also own Almond in Bridgehampton, a Top 100 restaurant on the Newsday list, say that the venture was always intended as a pop-up, to fill the space that formerly housed Todd Jacobs’ Fresh Hamptons until the landlord found a permanent tenant.
No word on who will take over the space.
To say goodbye, Zigmund’s will feature Hamptons favorite Jim Turner and his band on Friday the 13th, all-girl pop-punk band Spitnkitn on the 14th, and a final karaoke night on Sunday the 15th, when guests are invited to “join us for our last night in existence! Don’t be afraid to let it all hang out. Nothing will be deemed too weird.”
Enjoy Weiner’s bar specialties like deviled eggs and craft cocktails including the Capo Capri, with cachaça and house-made lime cordial one more time.
Teasing a new Hamptons venture on Zigmund’s Facebook page, Lemonides and Weiner hint, “We are now moving on to bigger projects.”
203 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tpke., Bridgehampton, 631-919-5340
