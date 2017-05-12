From tasty sweets to savory breakfast staples, here are some recipes that are perfect for any brunch.

Orange-berry trifle (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry) WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 cup reduced-fat cream cheese

1 cup reduced-fat milk

1 (3.4-ounce) packet vanilla instant pudding and pie-filling mix

1 teaspoon orange zest

8 cups cubed angel food cake (1 loaf), divided

1 (6-ounce) container blackberries

1½ cups sliced strawberries



HOW TO:



1. Beat the cream cheese with a mixer until fluffy. Add the milk and beat to combine. Add the packet of pudding mix and beat until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add the orange zest and beat to combine.



2. Place a layer of half the cake cubes in the bottom of 4 trifle cups or large wine goblets. Top with a layer of ¼ cup of the pudding mix in each cup, followed by a layer of the mixed berries. Repeat, using all the remaining ingredients. Chill at least 15 minutes before serving. Makes 4 servings.

Banana nut cream cheese muffins (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

6 tablespoons room-temperature butter

4 ounces Neufch-tel (light) cream cheese

1⁄2 cup brown sugar

1⁄2 cup sugar

1 large egg

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla

1 1⁄2 cups all-purpose flour

1⁄4 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄4 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

2 medium bananas, mashed (about 1⁄2 cup)

1⁄2 cup toasted pecans, coarsely chopped

1⁄2 cup confectioners' sugar



HOW TO:



1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat 24 mini-muffin cups with cooking spray.



2. Beat the butter and cream cheese in an electric mixer until smooth. With the machine running, add in the brown and white sugars and again beat until smooth. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until the mixture is fluffy.



3. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. With the machine running, slowly add the dry mixture in. Stir in the bananas and pecans.



4. Spoon evenly into the muffin cups and bake in the center of the oven 20 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a rack.



5. Blend the confectioners' sugar with 2 teaspoons water and drizzle over the muffins. Makes 24 servings.

Spring vegetable quiche (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry) WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 refrigerated piecrust

6 slices bacon

1 cup chopped red onion

3⁄4 cup fresh or thawed frozen peas

10 medium asparagus spears, cut in 1-inch lengths (about 1 1⁄4 cups)

5 ounces baby spinach

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup milk (or half-and-half)

4 ounces grated Swiss cheese



HOW TO:



1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.



2. Fit the prepared dough in a 9-inch pie plate and decoratively crimp the edges if desired.



3. Cook the bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel and pour off all but a thin layer of the fat (about 1 tablespoon). Add the onions to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the peas and asparagus and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are bright green, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the spinach and toss constantly until it is wilted and bright green, about 4 minutes. Transfer the mixture into the piecrust.



4. Chop the bacon and sprinkle evenly over the vegetables.



5. Combine the eggs, milk and cheese; pour over the vegetables and bacon.



6. Bake until the top is golden brown and the filling set, 35 minutes. Allow to rest 15 minutes before serving. Makes 8 servings.

Overnight Challah French toast (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry) WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 pound loaf challah bread, sliced

6 large eggs

2 cups 1 percent milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄2 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons maple syrup



HOW TO:



1. Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Place half the bread in a single layer in the baking pan.



2. Whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon in a bowl; pour half the mixture over the bread.



3. Combine the brown sugar and maple syrup in a bowl. Drizzle about half over the bread in the baking dish. Top with another layer of bread; pour the remaining egg-milk mixture over the bread. Drizzle with the remaining maple-brown sugar mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.



4. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Uncover the casserole and bake 45 minutes, until the bread is golden and slightly puffed and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out relatively dry. Makes 8 servings.

Marshmallow pops (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

12 marshmallows

6 ounces milk or dark chocolate, finely chopped

Sprinkles, nonpareils and other decorations



HOW TO:



1. Push a lollipop stick into each marshmallow. Have ready several tall glasses or a piece of Styrofoam and a rimmed baking sheet.



2. Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high until almost melted (do not overheat). Whisk to melt unmelted bits of chocolate.



3. One at a time, dip marshmallows in chocolate, letting excess drip back into bowl. Working over rimmed baking sheet to catch the excess, coat chocolate with sprinkles, nonpareils and other Easter decorations. Stand pops in glasses or stick into Styrofoam and allow chocolate to set about 30 minutes before serving. Makes 12 pops.

Mini banana-chocolate chip loaves (Credit: Doug Young) (Credit: Doug Young)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1½ cups mashed bananas (from 3 ripe bananas)

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 large eggs

¼ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ cup finely chopped walnuts

½ cup semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips



HOW TO:



1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a mini-loaf pan will spaces for 8 loaves or a 12-well muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.



2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda and salt.



3. In a large bowl, mix together the bananas, butter, eggs, sour cream and vanilla.



4. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just moistened. Stir in the nuts and chocolate chips.



5. Divide the batter among the mini-loaf pans or muffin cups, smooth the tops with a spatula and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a mini loaf or muffin comes out clean, 22 to 25 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes in the pan, overturn mini loaves or muffins onto a wire rack, turn right-side up and let cool completely. Makes 8 mini loaves or 12 muffins.

Brioche French toast (Credit: Gordon M. Grant, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant, Recipe by Lauren Chattman)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

3 large eggs

¼ cup sugar

2 cups half-and-half

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

6 (1-inch) slices brioche or challah

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1½ cups blueberries

¾ cup maple syrup



HOW TO:



1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Place a heatproof platter in oven. Whisk together eggs, sugar, half-and-half and vanilla in a large bowl.



2. Place brioche slices in a shallow baking dish and pour egg mixture over bread. Let stand 2 minutes, turn, and let stand another 2 minutes.



3. While bread is soaking, melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 3 slices of soaked bread and cook, turning once, until golden on both sides. Transfer to platter in oven. Repeat with remaining butter and bread.



4. While toast is cooking, combine blueberries and maple syrup in a medium pot. Cook over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until syrup is warmed through.



5. Arrange French toast on serving plates, top with blueberries and syrup, and serve. Makes 3 to 4 servings.

Pastrami sliders (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

½ pound thinly sliced pastrami

12 slider buns or mini potato rolls

2 tablespoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons grainy mustard

½ cup coleslaw

2 ounces thinly sliced Swiss cheese



HOW TO:



1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wrap pastrami in aluminum foil and heat until warmed through, 10 to 15 minutes.



2. Preheat broiler. Split and toast buns. Spread some butter on the bottom half of each bun. Spread some mustard over the butter. Spoon a tablespoonful of coleslaw over the bottom halves of the buns. Top with warmed pastrami and a piece of cheese. Place untopped sandwiches on a baking sheet and broil just until the cheese melts. Top with the top halves of the buns. Serve immediately. Makes 12 sliders.

Mini ricotta and asparagus pizzas (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 pound frozen pizza dough, thawed

¾ cup full-fat ricotta cheese

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

½ teaspoon lemon zest

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

½ pound asparagus, tough ends trimmed, halved lengthwise if thick, cut into 2-inch lengths

1½ tablespoons olive oil



HOW TO:



1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.



2. Divide dough into 6 equal pieces. On a lightly floured countertop, shape each piece into a ball, then flatten into a 4-inch circle. Place on baking sheets.



3. Combine the ricotta, garlic, lemon zest, Parmesan and salt and pepper to taste in a medium bowl. Spread the cheese mixture over the pizzas. Scatter the asparagus over the cheese. Drizzle with the olive oil.



4. Bake until the crusts are golden and the cheese is bubbling, 15 to 20 minutes, switching the position of the sheets midway through. Makes 6 pizzas.

Oatmeal-carrot squares with white chocolate glaze (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:



For the bars:

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup milk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1¼ cups old-fashioned rolled oats (not instant)

1 cup grated carrot (from about 1 large carrot)

¾ cup coarsely chopped walnut pieces



For the glaze:

6 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped

¼ cup heavy cream



HOW TO:



1. Make bars: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil, making sure foil is tucked into all corners and there is at least 1 inch overhanging top of pan on all sides.



2. Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a small bowl.



3. Melt butter in a medium-size saucepan over low heat. Remove from heat and stir in brown sugar until dissolved. Whisk in milk, egg and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture until just incorporated. Stir in oats, carrot and walnuts.



4. Scrape batter into prepared pan and smooth with a spatula. Bake until bars are just set in center, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack.



5. Make glaze: Place white chocolate in a medium-size, heatproof bowl. Bring cream to a boil in a small saucepan. Pour over chocolate, pressing down with a spoon to submerge it. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let stand 5 minutes. Whisk until smooth.



6. Spread glaze over bars, still in pan. Let stand until set, about 1 hour.



7. Grasping overhanging foil on either side of pan, lift out bars and place on a cutting board. Use a sharp chef's knife to cut into 16 squares.

Mini shrimp and avocado tacos (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

8 (6-inch) round corn tortillas

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt

1 small ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into ¼-inch dice

3 tablespoons lime juice, divided

1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion

¼ pound cooked shrimp, chopped

1½ tablespoons light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon finely chopped chipotle chili in adobo

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon roasted pepitas (optional)



HOW TO:



1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place a wire rack with wire running in just one direction (not a rack with a grid pattern) on a rimmed baking sheet.



2. Use a 3-inch cookie cutter to cut 16 circles from the tortillas. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Place the circles on the rack and bake until soft, 2 minutes. Bend the circles over the wires on the rack and bake until crisp, another 8 to 12 minutes. Let taco shells cool completely on rack.



3. Combine the avocado, 2 tablespoons lime juice and onion in a medium bowl. Season with a pinch of salt. Combine the shrimp, mayonnaise, remaining tablespoon lime juice and chipotle chili in another bowl. Season with a pinch of salt. 4. Spoon some avocado into each taco shell. Top with shrimp. Sprinkle with cilantro and pepitas, if desired. Serve immediately. Makes 16 mini tacos.

Mini raspberry-cheesecake trifles (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ cup sugar, divided

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon lemon zest

¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons sour cream

12 (1-inch-square) pieces frozen pound cake

¼ cup raspberry jam

¼ cup heavy cream

12 raspberries



HOW TO:



1. Combine the cream cheese, 3 tablespoons sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla and sour cream in the bowl of an electric mixer; beat until smooth.



2. Push a square of pound cake into the bottom of a shot glass. Spoon a heaping teaspoonful of cheesecake mixture over the cake. Spoon a teaspoon of jam onto the cheesecake.



3. Whip the cream with the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar until it holds soft peaks. Spoon some of the cream on top of the jam. Refrigerate 1 to 3 hours. Just before serving, top each trifle with a raspberry. Makes 12 mini trifles.

Vegetable quiche (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 ready-to-bake pie crust

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups thinly sliced spring onion

12 ounces asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup sweet peas

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

¾ cup nonfat milk

4 ounces (1 cup) crumbled feta

1 teaspoon fresh marjoram, chopped



HOW TO:



1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place pie crust in pie plate; crimp edges. Bake 15 minutes, until lightly golden. Remove from oven and reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.



2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft and deeply golden, about 12 minutes. Remove from pan; add asparagus, peas and ¼ cup of water and cook, stirring, until vegetables are bright green and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.



3. Combine the eggs, milk, feta and marjoram. Stir in onions and asparagus mixture and pour into the partially baked crust. Bake in center of oven until set, about 40 minutes. A toothpick inserted in center should be clean. Let cool at least 5 minutes before cutting into wedges. Makes 8 servings.

Lemon madeleines (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

2 large eggs

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup unbleached, all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Confectioners' sugar, for dusting



HOW TO:



1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 12-hole madeleine pan with nonstick cooking spray.



2. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, vanilla and salt until frothy, about 1 minute.



3. Gently fold flour and baking powder into egg mixture until just incorporated. Fold in cooled butter, zest and juice.



4. Use a large spoon or small ladle to fill holes 2/3 full. Bake until golden and well-risen, 10 to 13 minutes. Remove pan from oven and immediately invert pan onto wire rack to release madeleines. Serve warm or at room temperature, dusting with confectioners' sugar just before serving. Makes 12.



TIP: Madeleines are baked in a special pan with shell-shaped indentations. Look for madeleine pans in the baking section of cookware shops. You also can bake the batter in well-buttered mini muffin tins. Your cookies won't have the characteristic shape, but will be memorable, nonetheless.

Frozen honey mousse with apricot compote (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:



For the mousse:

4 large egg yolks

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons honey

1 1/3 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole almonds, chopped



For the compote:

½ cup dried apricots, sliced

½ cup water

1 tablespoon honey



HOW TO:



1. Make mousse Put 2 inches of water into a small saucepan and bring to a bare simmer. Combine yolks and honey in a stainless-steel bowl and place on top of water, making sure the bowl doesn't touch water. Heat, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened and lighter in color, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat and whip with whisk attachment of an electric mixer until completely cool, 7 to 10 minutes.



2. In another bowl, whip cream until soft peaks form. In three separate additions, gently fold whipped cream into honey mixture, taking care not to deflate cream. Fold in almonds. Spoon mousse into 6 dessert goblets and freeze until firm, at least 2 hours and up to 3 days.



3. Make compote Combine apricots, water and 2 tablespoons honey in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until fruit is soft but not falling apart, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cool to room temperature. 4. Remove mousse cups from freezer, spoon some apricot compote over each portion and serve. Makes 6 servings.

Cornmeal cherry scones (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour

¼ cup yellow cornmeal

¾ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1½ tablespoons sugar

4 tablespoons butter, cut into bits and chilled

¼ cup dried cherries or dried cranberries

1 large egg, lightly beaten

¼ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons sanding sugar (optional)

Cherry preserves

Crème fraîche



HOW TO:



1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.



2. Whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking soda, salt and sugar in a large bowl. Add butter to bowl and, with an electric mixer on low, mix until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in cherries.



3. Add the egg, sour cream and milk and mix just until a rough dough forms.



4. Turn dough onto a lightly floured countertop. With a floured rolling pin, roll dough into a ¾-inch thickness. Use a 2-inch biscuit cutter to cut into rounds.



5. Transfer rounds to baking sheet, sprinkle with sanding sugar, if desired, and bake until scones are risen and pale golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool and serve warm with cherry preserves and crème fraîche on the side. Makes 8 to 10 mini scones.



TIP: Serve these with lightly sweetened crème fraîche on the side.

Baked eggs with spinach, bacon and potatoes (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

4 strips center-cut bacon

2 medium red potatoes (8 ounces total) cut into ¼-inch dice

4 cups baby spinach

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

8 large eggs



HOW TO:



1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat the inside of 4 (6-ounce) ramekins with cooking spray.



2. Cook the bacon in a large, nonstick skillet over medium high. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel; crumble bacon when cool.



3. Add the potatoes to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned and tender, 12 to 14 minutes. Add the spinach and nutmeg, and cook, tossing, until just wilted, 2 minutes. Combine vegetables with bacon and spoon the mixture into the ramekins. Add 1 tablespoon of cheese to each.



4. Beat eggs with fork until fairly smooth and pour into the ramekins. Place on a tray and bake about 20 minutes, until the eggs are set -- a toothpick inserted in the center will come out clean. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.