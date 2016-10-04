Halloween 2016 parties on Long Island
Halloween is without question one of the nightlife world's top holidays -- and unlike other occasions when fashion is key, on Halloween we can dress up as anything we like. Oct. 31 falls on a Monday in 2016, but that doesn't mean there won't be parties taking place throughout the month. Here's a guide to some of the top spooky soirees, boo-bashes and monster mashes taking place on Long Island this year.
Rowdyween 2016 at Rowdy Hall(Credit: John Musnicki)
INFO: 10 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.comWHEN: Monday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.THE DEAL: Costume party with cash prizes, drink specials; DJ will provide music.COVER: $30 (includes one complimentary drink).
Boy Band Tribute Halloween Party at Mulcahys(Credit: Gary Hahn)
INFO: 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh; 516-783-7500, muls.comWHEN: Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m.
THE DEAL: 1990s-themed costume party with prizes for best-judged '90s outfit; live music by boy band tribute band Larger Than Life (pictured).
PRICE: $10
Baron Misuraca's Vampire Lounge & Halloween Party at Mouse Trap Cafe(Credit: Baron Misuraca)
INFO: 203 Broadway Ave., Amityville Village; 631-691-6600, mousetrapcafe.com WHEN: Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.THE DEAL: Live music from gothic standards performer Baron Misuraca (pictured).COVER: Free, but reservations are suggested.
Halloween Week at The Nutty Irishman(Credit: Charles Eckert)
INFO: 323 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com WHEN: Oct. 25, 27-29THE DEAL: Tuesday, Oct. 25: Country Night with costume contest, live music; DJ Cowboy Ben E spins. Thursday, Oct. 27: Costume contest; DJ Milli spins. Friday, Oct. 28: Costume contest, live music from Legendary Murphy's at 9:30 p.m., 12X at 11:30 p.m.; DJ Rumer spins. Saturday, Oct. 29: Costume contest, live music from Fleetwood Macked at 9 p.m., Peat Moss (pictured) at 11:30 p.m.; DJ Sparky spins. (Call ahead for times and information on drink specials.) COVER: TBA.
Annual Halloween Party at Long Ireland Brewing Company(Credit: Randee Daddona)
INFO: 817 Pulaski St., Riverhead; 631-403-4303, longirelandbrewing.comWHEN: Friday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m.THE DEAL: Costume party (costumes are required), food will be available for purchase; live music by cover band Beer Money.COVER: $25 (includes two beer tickets); purchase tickets in advance at the tasting room or charge by phone.
Halloween Cosplay at Kings Park State Hospital grounds(Credit: King Family Photography)
INFO: the grounds surrounding Kings Park State Hospital (Kings Park Blvd. and St. Johnland Rd.), Kings Park; 631-894-7925, Jacqie_Will@yahoo.comWHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon-6 p.m.THE DEAL: Limited to 50 people, this all-ages, first-come, first serve gathering is for serious cosplay enthusiasts who would like to wear their costumes ("Walking Dead" and "Resident Evil" tributes are encouraged) and hang out near the infamous Kings Park State Hospital (entry into the hospital is not and will not be permitted). Photographers will be on-hand to take pictures; pizza and soda will be available.COVER: $5
Halloween Costume Party with New Life Crisis at Martha Clara Vineyards(Credit: Michael Cusanelli)
INFO: 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-298-0075WHEN: Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.THE DEAL: Costume party with prizes for "Overall Best" and "Best Couples" costumes; live music by New Life Crisis (pictured).COVER: $20 plus tax in advance, $25 plus tax at the door; purchase online at marthaclaravineyards.com.
Halloween party at The Emporium(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
INFO: 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue; 631-627-8787, theemporiumny.comWHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 p.m.THE DEAL: Costume contest offering cash and prizes, DJs Smooth City and Fotsbeats spin. 21 and over, costumes mandatory for entrance.COVER: $15 in advance, $20 at the door; tickets available at ticketfly.com.
Rock & Roll Halloween Bash at Ringside(Credit: Anne LiPuma)
INFO: 247 S. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-595-7076WHEN: Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.
THE DEAL: Costume party; live rock music from Trainwreck.
COVER: TBA
'80s Halloween Surf Party at Mr. Beery’s(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
INFO: INFO: 4019 Hempstead Tpke., Bethpage; 516-579-7049, mrbeerys.comWHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.THE DEAL: Costume contest with Mr. Beery's gift certificates as prizes (1980s-themed costumes recommended); live music from bands Screamer of the Week and Strange But Surf.COVER: TBA
Totally ‘80s Halloween Costume Party at The Bayou(Credit: Lisa Livermore)
INFO: 2823 Jerusalem Ave., Bellmore; 516-785-9263WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.THE DEAL: Prizes for best-judged 1980s-themed costumes, Soul Revival System DJs spin 1980s music; special $27.95 three-course dinner prix-fixe available from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.COVER: No admission fee.
Halloween Costume Party at The Arden(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
INFO: 201 Main St., Port Jefferson; 631-828-1111, theardenportjeff.comWHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 p.m.
THE DEAL: Live music from band Mean Machine; costume contest with cash and prizes, beats by DJ Tommie Thunder.
PRICE: TBA.
Costumes and Cocktails at Woodbury Country Club(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
INFO: 884 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-692-6200, woodburycc.comWHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7 p.m.-12 a.m.
THE DEAL: Costume party with one hour of passed hors d'oeuvres, sit-down dinner, dessert and a DJ.
PRICE: Tickets $60; call 516-692-6200 to reserve.
