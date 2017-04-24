With a new season comes a fresh crop of social spots that are giving the night life crowd more options for hanging out, sampling craft beer and even local hard cider.

Rhum

13 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-569-5944, rhumpatchogue.com

The tri-level restaurant-bar opened last winter, giving patrons a jolt of Caribbean fun. But as the weather warms, the appeal grows here is for its rare-on-Long-Island rooftop deck, which has a striking view of Patchogue Village.

The island vibe comes through in the décor — bamboo and palm tree touches throughout — plus the requisite rum-powered cocktails. On the top floor, there’s a unique taproom with fun rope swings hanging from the ceiling in lieu of traditional bar stools and the outdoor courtyard.

BrewSA Brewing Company

180 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport; 516-377-2751

A bit of Brooklyn has hit the Nautical Mile. The brewery is so new, it doesn’t yet have its own sign. Look for the “Al Grover” lettering next to an old mural on the side of the building. Inside, there’s a single large room with a bar and some tables where patrons can try $8 flights of coffee stout, American pale ale and chocolate brown, among other brews ($7 pint).

“I think it’s a great addition,” says Alison Flaumenbaum, 32, a medical assistant from Freeport there for the first time. “It’s got a beer-garden feel — something like you might see in the city.”

The Brewers Collective

1460 N. Clinton Ave., Unit C, Bay Shore; 631-665-9000, thebrewerscollective.com

Hidden away in an industrial area, this small brewery is big on ideas, co-owner Tim Dougherty says, such as a (failed) attempt to use honeysuckle picked from nearby woods to make beer. You can sample Loot beer, the brewery’s pink-hued “gruit ale” that relies more on herbs than hops for its fruity-meets-flowery taste.

The space, not much more than a tasting room, has black walls and a simple sickle-over-bottle logo. “It’s very laid-back,” says Debbie Hecker, 37, of Bethpage, a new mom having her first beer in several months. “It’s more personal here than a bar.”

Coming soon: Live music, paint nights and beer-yoga sessions to round out the unusual suds.

Springs Tavern

15 Fort Pond Blvd., East Hampton; 631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

This isn’t a seasonal extension of a Manhattan spot — it’s a renewal of a building that has decades of local history. What was Wolfie’s Tavern (and before that Jungle Pete’s, Harry’s Hideaway and others) lies deep in the residential area of Springs, so expect a neighborhood set. It’s cozy and affordable (most menu items are less than $25) with a chef-driven menu to complement craft beers for those wanting to watch a game and have a quieter scene than what you get waiting in line to see celebrity DJs spin at the main Hamptons nightspots.

Riverhead Ciderhouse

2711 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com

The hard cidery produces all sorts of apple-based concoctions. Set in an industrial hall, there’s a lot going on between lounge areas, tables, a bar and courtyard. There’s live music on weekend afternoons, and with a sizable food menu of crowd-pleasing items such as a giant soft pretzel with dipping sauces, it draws as many families pitstopping on a North Fork day trip as groups of adults out winery hopping.