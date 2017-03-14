Food and DrinkLifestyle•Restaurants

Sopa de ajo (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 ounces stale country bread, crusts removed, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Spanish smoked paprika

1⁄2 cup dry white wine

4 cups homemade chicken stock or low-sodium canned chicken broth

4 eggs

Salt

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley



HOW TO::



1. In a medium pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high. Add the bread and cook, stirring, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and paprika and continue to cook, stirring, another 2 to 3 minutes.



2. Add the wine and cook until absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the stock to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.



3. While the soup is simmering, poach the eggs.



4. Season soup with salt, ladle into bowls and top each serving with an egg and some parsley. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Black Bean Soup (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, finely chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

2 15-ounce cans low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups low sodium chicken or vegetable broth

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup cilantro, chopped and divided

¼ cup light sour cream



HOW TO:



1. Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium high. Add the onions, garlic, carrots, green pepper, cumin, paprika and oregano and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are somewhat softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, vinegar, beans, broth and salt and simmer gently 10 minutes. Stir in about half the chopped cilantro. Transfer 2 1/2 cups of the soup to a blender or food processor and puree; stir back into the soup. Heat 2 to 3 minutes.



2. Ladle into four bowls; top each with a dollop of the sour cream and the remaining cilantro. Makes 4 servings.

Mediterranean vegetable ragout (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry) Serve over polenta or couscous.



WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1⁄2 teaspoon oregano

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄4 teaspoon ground coriander

1 red bell pepper, cut in 1-inch pieces

1 green bell pepper, cut in 1-inch pieces

1 1⁄2 pound eggplant, peeled and cut in 1-inch pieces

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomato

8 ounces zucchini, cut in 1-inch pieces

8 ounces yellow squash, cut in 1-inch pieces

10 ounces baby spinach

2 (15-ounce) cans low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed



HOW TO:



1. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium high. Add the onion and garlic; cook, stirring 30 seconds. Add the oregano, smoked paprika, cumin, coriander and red and green peppers and cook, stirring often, 3 minutes. Add the eggplant, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until it no longer looks raw, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, zucchini and yellow squash, cover and simmer 30 minutes.



2. Working in batches, add the spinach, stirring until wilted. Stir in the chickpeas and cook 2 minutes to heat through. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Makes 4 servings.

Egg drop soup (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

4 cups homemade chicken stock (see recipe) or low-sodium canned broth

1⁄2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut into 4 pieces

Salt or soy sauce

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch, divided

4 large eggs

4 scallions, white and light green parts, finely chopped



HOW TO:



1. In a medium pot, combine the stock and ginger and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the ginger. Season with salt or soy sauce to taste.



2. Transfer 1⁄4 cup of the stock to a small bowl and whisk together with 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Whisk this mixture back into the pot, simmering for a minute or two until it thickens just slightly. Adjust the heat to maintain a bare simmer.



3. In a spouted measuring cup, whisk together the eggs and remaining teaspoon cornstarch.



4. Slowly pour the egg mixture into the soup, gently whisking as you pour. Let the soup stand for a few seconds to finish cooking the eggs. Ladle into bowls, sprinkle with scallions, and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Pasta Fagioli (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

The soup thickens as it stands: add water or broth as needed.



WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped red onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon dried crushed rosemary

2 carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

4 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken broth

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomato with basil, garlic and oregano

1 cup (about 5.5 ounces) orzo pasta

2 (15-ounce) cans lower sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup grated or shaved Parmesan



HOW TO:



1. Heat the oil in a soup pot set over medium high. Add the onion, garlic and rosemary, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute until garlic is slightly softened. Add the carrots and celery and cook until somewhat softened, about 4 minutes.



2. Add the broth and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Stir in the pasta and cook until al dente, about 8 to 9 minutes. Stir in the beans, cook 1 minute to heat through, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Top each bowl with grated or shaved Parmesan. Makes 6 servings.

Curried lentil-coconut soup (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 carrot, finely diced (1/4-inch pieces)

2 ribs celery, finely diced (1/4-inch pieces)

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/8-1/4 teaspoon cayenne (to taste)

4 cups low-sodium vegetable (or chicken) broth

1 cup dry lentils

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1 (14-ounce) can lite coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup cilantro, chopped



HOW TO:



1. Heat the oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium high. Add the onion, garlic, ginger and curry powder and cook, stirring, until the onion begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the carrot, celery, coriander and cayenne and cook, stirring, to slightly soften the vegetables, about 3 minutes. Add the broth, lentils and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce heat and simmer gently until lentils are very tender, about 35 minutes. Add the coconut milk and salt and keep warm over very low heat.



2. Working in batches, purée about half the soup in a blender or food processor. Return to the pot and cook over low heat to warm 3 minutes. Just before serving, top each bowl with the cilantro. Makes 4 servings.

Italian wedding soup (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry) WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

3 large eggs, divided

3⁄4 cup grated Parmesan, divided

1⁄2 teaspoon oregano

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

4 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

6 cups torn escarole



HOW TO:



1. Beat 1 egg in a medium bowl; add 1⁄2 cup of the grated Parmesan, oregano, salt and the beef. Use a fork or your fingers to thoroughly combine. Form into 1-inch meatballs. You should get about 20.



2. Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium high. Add the meatballs and cook until browned, turning once, about 5 minutes. Remove from pan.



3. Add the onions and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring, until somewhat softened, about 4 minutes. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Add the greens, reduce to a simmer and cook 4 minutes until wilted. Add the meatballs and cook another 4 minutes.



4. Whisk the 2 remaining eggs and remaining 1⁄4 cup cheese and, while stirring the soup, add the mixture in a slow steady stream. Makes 4 servings.

Caldo verde (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling

1⁄2 pound linguica or kielbasa sausage, cut into 1⁄2-inch rounds

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 large russet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

6 cups homemade chicken stock (see recipe), low-sodium canned chicken broth, or water

Salt

1 bunch kale, leaves stripped from stems and thinly sliced

Hot sauce for serving



HOW TO:



1. In a medium pot, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and cook, stirring often, until it begins to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.



2. Add 2 tablespoons oil to the pot along with the onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes.



3. Add the potatoes, water and 1 teaspoon salt, bring to a boil, lower heat, cover and simmer until the potatoes are soft, 10 to 15 minutes



4. Mash some of the potatoes to thicken the soup. Add the kale and simmer, uncovered, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt, ladle soup into bowls, add some sausage to each portion and serve with additional olive oil and hot sauce on the side. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Mexican-flavored slow-cooker chili (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

Serve with a hearty, whole-grain bread.



WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 cup chopped onion

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup frozen corn kernels

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon minced canned chipotle in adobo sauce

1 ounce semisweet chocolate, chopped



HOW TO:



Combine the onion, bell pepper, corn, black and pinto beans, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin and minced chipotle in a slow cooker; cook on low 8 hours, until vegetables are very soft. Stir in chocolate until melted and serve.

Lablabi (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski, Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski, Lauren Chattman) WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for serving

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon harissa

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

5 cups water

1 1⁄2 teaspoons salt, or more to taste

1⁄4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

Black pepper

Full-fat yogurt (optional)

Capers (optional)

Sliced radishes (optional)

Pitted and chopped olives (optional)

Chopped Marcona almonds (optional)



HOW TO:



1. In a large saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, harissa and cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the lemon juice and stir to release any brown bits from the bottom of the pan.



2. Add the chickpeas, water and salt, bring to a boil, lower heat, cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.



3. Puree the soup in batches in a blender and transfer to a new pot. Stir in the parsley and season with salt and black pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls and serve with yogurt, capers, radishes, olives and almonds on the side, if desired. Makes 4 servings.

Black bean-pumpkin soup (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ cups chopped onion (about 1 medium)

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

¼ cup sherry

Light sour cream and chopped scallions (optional)



HOW TO:



1. Heat oil in large soup pot over medium high. Add onion, garlic, cumin, chipotle chili powder and cinnamon, and cook, stirring often, until onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add black beans, tomato, pumpkin and sherry; bring to boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.



2. Serve each bowl topped with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkling of scallions. Makes 4 servings.

Chlodnik (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) (Credit: Yvonne Albinowski, Recipe by Lauren Chattman) WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

4 medium beets with leafy tops

6 radishes

4 small Persian cucumbers or 1 small English cucumber

1 quart full- or low-fat buttermilk

1 cup full-fat sour cream

1⁄2 cup brine from kosher dill pickles

Salt

8 scallions, white and light green parts, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Salt

1⁄4 cup finely chopped fresh dill

3 hard-boiled eggs, finely chopped



HOW TO:



1. Trim the leaves from the beet roots. Wash leaves and scrub beet roots well. Bring a large pot of water to boil and add 3 roots along with the leaves. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until beets are tender, 30 to 40 minutes. Drain and let cool.



2. Separate cooked roots and leaves. Coarsely chop the greens and set aside. Peel the cooked beets and dice.



3. Grate the radishes and cucumbers on the large holes of a box grater.



4. In a large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, sour cream, pickle brine and 2 teaspoons salt. Stir in the greens, chopped beets, radishes, cucumbers, scallions and garlic. Grate the remaining raw beet and stir into soup. Season with additional salt and pickle brine as necessary. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight before ladling into bowls and garnishing each serving with some dill and egg. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Southeast Asian-style chicken soup with rice noodles (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 clove garlic

2 (1/2-inch) pieces peeled ginger root

12 cups lower-sodium chicken broth

3 tablespoons fish sauce

4 dried shiitake mushrooms

1/8 teaspoon whole coriander seeds

1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs (or breasts)

6 ounces rice noodles

2 tablespoons lime juice, plus 6 slices lime

3 scallions, thinly sliced

6 cilantro sprigs

6 basil sprigs

6 mint sprigs



HOW TO:



1. Smash garlic clove by pressing it under the handle of a chef's knife; do the same with each piece of ginger. Place in a large soup pot with broth, fish sauce and mushrooms. Place coriander seeds in tea infuser or tie them in a small piece of cheesecloth and place in broth. Bring broth to a boil; add chicken and reduce heat to gentle simmer. Cook 15 to 18 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. Transfer chicken to cutting board, allow to cool slightly, then cut into thin slices.



2. Use slotted spoon to remove all solids (including coriander seeds) from broth; slice mushrooms and discard the rest. Bring broth to a boil, add noodles and cook 4 to 5 minutes, until soft. Stir in lime juice.



3. Place some chicken and mushrooms in each of 6 bowls; spoon in broth and noodles. Stir in scallions and add 1 sprig of each herb to each bowl. Accompany with a slice of lime and serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.

Vegetable chickpea soup (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry) WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

2 ribs celery, chopped

2 medium carrots, cut in 1⁄4-inch dice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄2 teaspoon dried crushed rosemary

1⁄2 teaspoon dried oregano

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 pound sweet potato, peeled and cut in 1⁄2-inch dice

8 plum tomatoes (about 2 pounds), chopped

4 cups unsalted vegetable broth

12 ounces zucchini, cut in 1⁄2-inch pieces

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed

3⁄4 teaspoon salt



HOW TO:



1. Heat the oil in a large soup pot over medium high. Add the onion, celery, carrots, garlic, rosemary, oregano and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until somewhat softened, about 5 minutes.



2. Add the sweet potato, tomatoes and broth and bring to a boil; immediately reduce to a simmer and cook until the tomatoes break down and the potato begins to soften, about 12 minutes. Add the zucchini and chickpeas and cook 10 minutes. Transfer 4 cups of the soup to a blender or food processor and puree; add back to the soup, stir well and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Scandinavian salmon stew with dill (Credit: The Washington Post, Recipe by Chef Bob Kinkead of Ancora in Washington, D.C.) (Credit: The Washington Post, Recipe by Chef Bob Kinkead of Ancora in Washington, D.C.)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

12 ounces skinned salmon fillets (preferably Atlantic), pin bones removed

3 cups fish stock (may substitute 2 cups clam juice plus 1 cup water or no-salt-added chicken broth)

¼ cup dry white wine

2 cups heavy cream

2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

2 ounces pancetta, diced

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, divided

2 medium shallots, minced (about ¼ cup), divided

12 medium button mushrooms, stemmed and cut into quarters (about 2 cups)

1 teaspoon sea salt, or more as needed

½ teaspoon fresh cracked white pepper, or more as needed

1 medium leek, white part only, minced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill



HOW TO:



1. Cut the salmon into 1-inch cubes; wrap them tightly and refrigerate until ready to use.



2. Combine the fish stock and wine in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then cook until reduced by a third, 15 to 20 minutes.



3. Add the heavy cream and potatoes to the saucepan; once the liquid returns to a boil, reduce the heat to medium or medium-low, so it's barely bubbling, and cook for 5 minutes. The potatoes should be just tender.



4. Line a plate with a few layers of paper towels. Cook the pancetta in a medium skillet over medium-high heat until it has crisped and browned, then transfer it to the paper towel-lined plate to drain.



5. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter to the same skillet, along with half of the shallots and all of the mushrooms, stirring until the butter has melted. Cook until the moisture released by the mushrooms has evaporated and they have browned. Scrape the mushroom-shallot mixture into the saucepan. Season with the salt and pepper.



6. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the same skillet over medium heat. Add the leek and the remaining shallots, stirring to coat. Cook, stirring once or twice, until the vegetables have softened, then add them to the saucepan along with the pancetta and the chilled cubes of salmon, stirring gently to incorporate.



7. Once the liquid starts to bubble, cook for 1 minute, then remove the saucepan from the heat. The salmon should be just cooked through. Taste, adjust the seasoning as needed and whisk in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter, making sure it has been thoroughly incorporated.



8. Just before serving, stir in the dill. Divide among individual bowls.

Butternut squash soup with pesto swirl (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 (2-pound) butternut squash, peeled and cut in ½-inch pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

3 stalks celery, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon thyme

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1½ cups low-fat buttermilk (at room temperature)

4 teaspoons prepared pesto



HOW TO:



1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the squash and cook until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain in a colander.



2. Return pot to stove and add oil. Place over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are translucent, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add thyme, cooked squash and broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes.



3. Working in batches in food processor or blender (or right in pan with immersion blender), puree soup until smooth. Return to pan but not to heat and stir in buttermilk. Keep warm over low heat if needed.



4. After ladling soup into bowls, top each with 1 teaspoon of the pesto. Makes 4 servings.

Chicken and potato soup with sage (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chopped onion

½ teaspoon dried sage

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 pound lean ground chicken

½ teaspoon salt

12 ounces potato, cut into ½-inch dice

2½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (15-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

5 cups baby arugula (or other greens, such as spinach or chard)



HOW TO:



1. Heat oil in large soup pot over medium-high heat. Add garlic, onion, sage and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, 4 minutes until somewhat softened. Add chicken and salt and cook, breaking meat into crumbles, for 3 minutes, until it is about halfway browned.



2. Add potato and cook, stirring frequently, another 4 minutes, until meat is no longer pink. Add broth and tomatoes and bring to a boil; immediately reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 30 minutes, until potatoes are tender and soup is slightly thickened. Stir in arugula until it wilts, about 2 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Slow cooker chicken soup (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

3 carrots (about 8 ounces), thinly sliced

2 parsnips (about 8 ounces), thinly sliced

3 celery stalks, thinly sliced

1 cup thinly sliced onion

2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs

2 pounds bone-in chicken breasts

3 packets or 4 teaspoons sodium-free powdered chicken bouillon

½ teaspoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

½ teaspoon salt

6 cups water



HOW TO:



1. Place all the ingredients in a 6-quart slow cooker. Turn to low and cook 8 hours, or overnight.



2. Transfer chicken to a cutting board and allow to cool enough to handle. Once cooled, remove skin and cut into ½-inch pieces.



3. Use a fat separator or ladle broth (without vegetables) into a clean bowl and refrigerate until fat rises to surface and can be removed.



4. Combine chopped chicken, vegetables and broth and reheat to serve. Add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with additional dill if desired. Makes about 12 cups, or 8 servings.

Lentil-orzo soup (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onions (in ¼-inch pieces)

1 cup chopped carrot (in ¼-inch pieces)

1 cup chopped celery

½ cup lentils

4 cups water

½ cup orzo pasta

1 (14.5-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomato

½ teaspoon basil

½ teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup nonfat plain yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped parsley



HOW TO:



1. Heat oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots and celery to the pot and cook, stirring, until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the lentils and the water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, and cover, leaving the lid slightly ajar. Simmer the lentils for 20 minutes; return to a boil and add the orzo. Cook 10 minutes longer.



2. Stir in the tomatoes, basil, oregano, pepper flakes, sherry vinegar and salt, and simmer soup another 5 to 7 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.



3. Top each bowl with a dollop of yogurt and the parsley. Makes 4 servings.

Shrimp posole (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

3 celery stalks, chopped (about 1 cup)

3 carrots, chopped (about 1 cup)

2 minced cloves garlic

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon chili powder

2 (14.5-ounce) cans lower-sodium chicken broth

1 (15.5-ounce) can white hominy, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1 pound peeled shrimp



HOW TO:



1. Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium high. Add the onion, celery, carrot, garlic, oregano, cumin and chili powder and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes.



2. Add the broth, hominy and tomato and bring to a boil; immediately reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes to allow flavors to develop. Stir in shrimp and simmer until shrimp is just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Serve right away. Makes 4 servings.

Lentil-butternut squash soup (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon oregano

3 cups water

1 cup dried lentils

3 cups low-salt vegetable (or chicken) stock (or water)

1 (10-ounce) box frozen chopped spinach

2 cups frozen diced butternut squash

1 (14.5-ounce) can petit-cut diced tomatoes, drained

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper



HOW TO:



1. Heat oil in soup pot over medium high.



2. Add onion, cook 3 to 4 minutes until softened. Stir in paprika and oregano; add water and lentils and bring to boil.



3. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes. Add vegetable stock; bring to boil. Add spinach and butternut squash; simmer 10 minutes until lentils are tender.



4. Stir in tomatoes, vinegar, salt and pepper and simmer another 3 to 5 minutes to allow flavors to meld. Makes 6 servings.

Pork and butternut squash stew (Credit: Marge Perry) (Credit: Marge Perry)

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1 pound pork loin, cut into 1-inch cubes

3 tablespoons flour

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon dried rosemary

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon canola oil

1½ cups chopped onion

4 cups butternut squash (fresh or thawed frozen) in 1-inch cubes

1 cup lower-sodium chicken broth

1/3 cup orange juice

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes



HOW TO:



1. Toss pork with flour, pepper, salt, rosemary and thyme.



2. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium high; add pork and brown on all sides, about 5 minutes. Add onion and squash and stir, dislodging any brown bits.



3. Add chicken broth, orange juice and diced tomatoes, bring to a boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer. Cover and simmer 30 minutes, until pork and squash are tender and liquid is thick. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Makes 4 servings.