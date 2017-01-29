Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 43° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Food and DrinkLifestyleRestaurants

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    How many calories are in your Super Bowl (Credit: iStockphoto.com / Todd Patterson)

    How many calories are in your Super Bowl food?

    Super Bowl food: How many calories are in your favorites?

    Updated

    Super Bowl parties are all about the food -- but before you grab just one more wing or another handful of Doritos, check out the calorie counts on these gridiron favorites.

    Calories vary according to brand and/or ingredients used in preparation. Some of the counts below are based on an average.

    Pizza

    Calories: 272; Serving size: One slice
    (Credit: Fotolia)

    Calories: 272; Serving size: One slice

    Doritos

    Calories: 150; Serving size: 11 chips
    (Credit: AP)

    Calories: 150; Serving size: 11 chips

    Wings

    Calories: 100 per wing
    (Credit: Marge Perry)


    Calories: 100 per wing

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Pigs in a blanket

    Calories: 300; Serving size: Five pieces
    (Credit: iStockphoto.com / Todd Patterson)

    Calories: 300; Serving size: Five pieces

    Budweiser

    Calories: 145; Serving size: One bottle
    (Credit: AP)

    Calories: 145; Serving size: One bottle

    Cheese Dip

    Calories: 70; Serving size: Two tablespoons
    (Credit: Fotolia)

    Calories: 70; Serving size: Two tablespoons

    Cheeseburgers

    Calories: 343; Serving size: One burger
    Buy photo
    (Credit: Jeremy Bales)

    Calories: 343; Serving size: One burger

    Potato Chips

    Calories: 154; Serving size: 11 chips
    (Credit: FLICKR / Lisa Bunchofpants)

    Calories: 154; Serving size: 11 chips

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Chili

    Calories: 214; Serving size: One cup
    (Credit: Marge Perry)

    Calories: 214; Serving size: One cup

    Soft Pretzels

    Calories: 210; Serving size: One pretzel
    (Credit: AP)

    Calories: 210; Serving size: One pretzel

    Onion Dip

    Calories: 60; Serving size: Two tablespoons
    (Credit: iStockphoto.com)

    Calories: 60; Serving size: Two tablespoons

    Subscribe to the Feed Me Newsletter for the latest restaurant news, recipes and recommendations.

    sign up

    Related Media

    Del Frisco's Grille in Huntington Station and more 14 spots for great wings on Long Island Crumbkins from Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Co. and 50 things all foodies should buy Off the Block Kitchen & Meats in Sayville 78 Cheap Eats to try on LI

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE