Super Bowl food: How many calories are in your favorites?
Super Bowl parties are all about the food -- but before you grab just one more wing or another handful of Doritos, check out the calorie counts on these gridiron favorites.
Calories vary according to brand and/or ingredients used in preparation. Some of the counts below are based on an average.
Pizza(Credit: Fotolia)
Calories: 272; Serving size: One slice
Doritos(Credit: AP)
Calories: 150; Serving size: 11 chips
Wings(Credit: Marge Perry)
Calories: 100 per wing
Pigs in a blanket(Credit: iStockphoto.com / Todd Patterson)
Calories: 300; Serving size: Five pieces
Budweiser(Credit: AP)
Calories: 145; Serving size: One bottle
Cheese Dip(Credit: Fotolia)
Calories: 70; Serving size: Two tablespoons
Cheeseburgers(Credit: Jeremy Bales)
Calories: 343; Serving size: One burger
Potato Chips(Credit: FLICKR / Lisa Bunchofpants)
Calories: 154; Serving size: 11 chips
Chili(Credit: Marge Perry)
Calories: 214; Serving size: One cup
Soft Pretzels(Credit: AP)
Calories: 210; Serving size: One pretzel
Onion Dip(Credit: iStockphoto.com)
Calories: 60; Serving size: Two tablespoons
