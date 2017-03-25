Subscribe
    Great breakfast sandwiches on LI

    Updated
    By   joan.reminick@newsday.com

    Morning sandwiches are showing up everywhere. Whether it's grab-and-go from a deli or fast-food chain or sit-and-savor at a diner or cafe, many a Long Islander's morning begins with a cup of coffee in one hand, an egg sandwich in the other.

    What kind of breakfast sandwich are you clamoring to get your hands on? Here are plenty to whet your appetite.

    Crazy Beans

    At freewheeling coffeehouse Crazy Beans in Miller Place,
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    At freewheeling coffeehouse Crazy Beans in Miller Place, it's no surprise that the Huevos Locos Burrito ($7.50) veers from the conventional. First, there's the over-easy egg, whose runniness mingles beautifully with the Cheddar, bacon and spicy "Crazy Beans" sauce. In comparison, the egg white baguette (pictured, $7.50) with avocado, tomato and spinach, while perfectly fine, seems somewhat tame.

    Toast & Co.

    Popular for lunch and breakfast, Toast & Co.
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    Popular for lunch and breakfast, Toast & Co. in Huntington offers The Original Breakfast Burrito ($9.95), featuring a flour tortilla stuffed with two eggs scrambled with pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese and refried beans. It's the freshness of the pico de gallo plus the smooth, savory quality of the beans that sets this one apart. On the side are hash browns.

    Jam

    At corner breakfast and lunch spot Jam in
    (Credit: Jeremy Bales)

    At corner breakfast and lunch spot Jam in Massapequa Park, the N'awlins breakfast sandwich ($10) features Cajun-style andouille sausage, eggs, American cheese and pickled jalapeño on a brioche bun. Or, you could opt for pulled pork (pictured, $11) with house-cured bacon drippings in maple syrup plus two eggs on a brioche bun.

    Jo Jo Apples

    At comfortable breakfast and lunch eatery Jo Jo
    (Credit: Jeremy Bales)

    At comfortable breakfast and lunch eatery Jo Jo Apples in Point Lookout, a breakfast wrapper (pictured, $6.75) -- scrambled eggs, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and American cheese in a tortilla -- is a simple way to start the morning. A bit zippier is the omelet tortilla wrap ($7.95), enfolding eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, ham, peppers, scallions and diced jalapeños.

    Relish

    The New School egg sandwich (pictured, $6.99) at
    (Credit: Daniel Brennan)

    The New School egg sandwich (pictured, $6.99) at Relish in Kings Park features maple turkey sausage, tomato, Swiss cheese and spinach on a whole-grain roll, and it's as colorful as it is harmonious. Chef and co-owner Steven Cardello uses eggs from a local poultry farm and makes his turkey sausage in-house; in summer, the spinach and the tomatoes are locally grown. The counterpart Old School egg sandwich ($5.99) with bacon, ham or sausage and American cheese on a toasted kaiser roll, while quite good, is also quite deliberately old school.

    North Shore Farms

    Available at the deli counter of supermarket chain
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    Available at the deli counter of supermarket chain North Shore Farms (locations in Port Washington, Great Neck, Mineola, Glen Cove and Commack), the breakfast roll ($1.50) is a neat little package featuring ham, cheese and tomato with a little egg yolk embedded in a flaky roll. About as portable -- and cheap -- as it gets.

    Thomas's Ham 'N Eggery

    It hardly gets more rousing than Tom Koukoulas'
    (Credit: Jeremy Bales)

    It hardly gets more rousing than Tom Koukoulas' breakfast melt on grilled sourdough with chorizo, eggs and pepper jack cheese at Thomas's Ham 'N Eggery in Carle Place. Or more satisfying than the one with pulled pork (pictured) and pepper jack cheese balanced by the sweet counterpoint of onion jam. Simpler, but not lesser -- a melt with bacon, tomato and Cheddar. All ($8 each) are accompanied by home fries.

