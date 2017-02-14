The best pasta dishes on Long Island
Pasta is the undisputed champion of the Italian table. In Italy, it's traditionally eaten as a first course (primo). Here in America, diners are just as likely to order it as a main dish -- it's just that good. Every region of Italy has its own pasta specialty. Here are some Long Island restaurants that do them proud.
Gnocchi with pomodoro sauce, Tavern 227(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Gnocchi with pomodoro sauce and ricotta is a winner at Tavern 227 in Sea Cliff.
Butternut squash raviolini, Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Butternut squash raviolini is a comfort food classic at Blackbird Kitchen & Cocktails in Wantagh.
Mezzi rigatoni with Sunday sauce, Brunello Italian Kitchen(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
The Sunday sauce at Brunello Italian Kitchen in Deer Park anchors a bowl of mezzi rigatoni that is heaped with meatball, sausage and braciole (beef rolls). Big enough for two, it could easily become a Sunday tradition.
Spaghetti alla carbonara, Franina(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Spaghetti alla carbonara, a classic Roman dish, is expertly prepared at Franina in Syosset.
Pappardelle melanzane, Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Pappardelle melanzane, thick ribbons of pasta with Marsala-eggplant ragu, ricotta and ricotta salata, is served at Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale.
Cavatelli, Vulcano 081(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Try the cavatelli at Vulcano 081 in Rockville Centre. Soft like gnocchi, accented with broccoli rabe and sausage, and dolloped with ricotta, it's a sleeper hit.
Cacio e pepe, Gatsby's Landing(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Pasta is the star of the menu at Gatsby's Landing in Roslyn. The cacio e pepe is a satisfyingly simple display of Pecorino Romano with fresh ground pepper and mint.
Malfada pasta, Aria Melanie on the Lake(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Malfada pasta is dressed with kale pesto and studded with chorizo, grilled zucchini and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano at Aria Melanie on the Lake in Bay Shore.
Bucatini 'cacio e pepe,' Primi Italian Steakhouse(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Bucatini "cacio e pepe," topped with shaved aged pecorino cheese and black pepper is simple and very satisfying at Primi Italian Steakhouse in West Islip.
Frutti di mare, Manna(Credit: Gordon M. Grant)
Frutti di mare at Manna in Water Mill features a heap of beautiful local clams, sweet mussels and shrimp atop linguine.
Pasta con le sarde, Benny's Ristorante(Credit: Johnny Simon)
Pasta con le sarde is the improbably harmonious combination of sardines, wild fennel, pine nuts, raisins and bread crumbs that is the specialty of Sicily. At Benny's Ristorante in Westbury, it's made, in authentic fashion, with bucatini, fatter than spaghetti and more likely to slap sauce down the front of your shirt.
Ravioli, Piccolo's(Credit: Yana Paskova)
The cuisine of Emilia-Romagna is Italy's most refined, as are the region's signature pastas -- tortellini, lasagna and tagliatelle, among them. Robert Franceschini, born outside of Parma, has made homemade pasta a signature of his 30-year-old restaurant, Piccolo's in Mineola. Ten varieties of ravioli are available, and frequent specials include superlative spinach-and-ricotta crespelle (crepes) and lasagna verde Bolognese.
Cavetelli Conversanese, La Nonna Bella(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Puglia, on the heel of Italy's boot, is renowned for orecchiette with broccoli rabe, but Lino De Vivo, the Pugliese owner of La Nonna Bella in Garden City, prepares a dish named for his hometown, Conversano. Cavatelli Conversanese is a fresh, vegetal combination of spinach, fresh fava beans and stubby-but-delicate homemade cavatelli (fat shells).
Bigoli alla Latina, Stresa(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
The Veneto in Northeastern Italy is better known for its rice and polenta dishes than for its pasta, but bigoli -- thick, rough-hewn noodles usually made with whole wheat -- are the exception. At Stresa in Manhasset, the bigoli alla Latina is a hearty amalgam of pancetta, cabbage, tomatoes and pecorino.
Bucatini all'Amatriciana, Trattoria Diane(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)
Before the tragic earthquake in August, 2016, the town of Amatrice, about 100 miles northeast of Rome in the region of Lazio, had one claim to fame: Sugo all'Amatrice, a lush sauce that owes as much to cured pork -- guanciale (pig jowl) or pancetta -- as it does to tomatoes and Pecorino Romano. Much of the menu at Trattoria Diane in Roslyn is devoted to the cuisine of Lazio, and the bucatini all'Amatrciana does the region proud.
