The best pasta dishes on Long Island
Pasta is the undisputed champion of the Italian table. In Italy, it's traditionally eaten as a first course (primo). Here in America, diners are just as likely to order it as a main dish -- it's just that good. Every region of Italy has its own pasta specialty. Here are some Long Island restaurants that do them proud.
Pappardelle melanzane, Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Pappardelle melanzane, thick ribbons of pasta with Marsala-eggplant ragu, ricotta and ricotta salata, is served at Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale.
Bucatini 'cacio e pepe,' Primi Italian Steakhouse(Credit: Daniel Brennan)
Bucatini "cacio e pepe," topped with shaved aged pecorino cheese and black pepper is simple and very satisfying at Primi Italian Steakhouse in West Islip.
Frutti di mare, Manna(Credit: Gordon M. Grant)
Frutti di mare at Manna in Water Mill features a heap of beautiful local clams, sweet mussels and shrimp atop linguine.
Spaghetti alla carbonara, Franina(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Spaghetti alla carbonara, a classic Roman dish, is expertly prepared at Franina in Syosset.
Pasta con le sarde, Benny's Ristorante(Credit: Johnny Simon)
Pasta con le sarde is the improbably harmonious combination of sardines, wild fennel, pine nuts, raisins and bread crumbs that is the specialty of Sicily. At Benny's Ristorante in Westbury, it's made, in authentic fashion, with bucatini, fatter than spaghetti and more likely to slap sauce down the front of your shirt.
Ravioli, Piccolo's(Credit: Yana Paskova)
The cuisine of Emilia-Romagna is Italy's most refined, as are the region's signature pastas -- tortellini, lasagna and tagliatelle, among them. Robert Franceschini, born outside of Parma, has made homemade pasta a signature of his 30-year-old restaurant, Piccolo's in Mineola. Ten varieties of ravioli are available, and frequent specials include superlative spinach-and-ricotta crespelle (crepes) and lasagna verde Bolognese.
Cavetelli Conversanese, La Nonna Bella(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
Puglia, on the heel of Italy's boot, is renowned for orecchiette with broccoli rabe, but Lino De Vivo, the Pugliese owner of La Nonna Bella in Garden City, prepares a dish named for his hometown, Conversano. Cavatelli Conversanese is a fresh, vegetal combination of spinach, fresh fava beans and stubby-but-delicate homemade cavatelli (fat shells).
Bigoli alla Latina, Stresa(Credit: Yvonne Albinowski)
The Veneto in Northeastern Italy is better known for its rice and polenta dishes than for its pasta, but bigoli -- thick, rough-hewn noodles usually made with whole wheat -- are the exception. At Stresa in Manhasset, the bigoli alla Latina is a hearty amalgam of pancetta, cabbage, tomatoes and pecorino.
Bucatini all'Amatriciana, Trattoria Diane(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw)
The town of Amatrice, about 100 miles northeast of Rome in the region of Lazio, has one claim to fame, but it's a delicious one: Sugo all'Amatrice is a lush sauce that owes as much to cured pork -- guanciale (pig jowl) or pancetta -- as it does to tomatoes and Pecorino Romano. Much of the menu at Trattoria Diane in Roslyn is devoted to the cuisine of Lazio, and the bucatini all'Amatrciana does the region proud.
