Restaurants on the way to Jones Beach
If you're planning to hit Jones Beach, consider a lunch or dinner stop at any of these eateries. All are conveniently situated off either the Meadowbrook or Wantagh, the two parkways that lead to the beach. And all will welcome you in your flip-flops, shorts and bathing suit cover-ups.
Shake Shack(Credit: Jin Lee)
Shake Shack, 860 Old Country Rd., Garden City: There's invariably a line that moves quickly at Danny Meyer's nexus for burgers, dogs and shakes. Try the simple Shack Burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and the mayo-based shack sauce. It's a juicy treat and one of the area's best values.
Lobster Shack(Credit: Marisol Diaz)
Lobster Shack, 3915 Merrick Rd., Seaford: Casual, family-friendly spot for lobster rolls, steamed lobster, fish and chips, fried calamari, sautéed scungilli, crab cakes, New England and Manhattan clam chowders.
Passione Della Cucina(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Passione Della Cucina, 231 Old Country Rd., Carle Place: This sprawling place, under the same ownership as Emilio's in Commack, has a pizzeria on one side. There, you'll find some top-notch pies and slices. The grandma, grandpa and marinara pizzas are three of many standouts.
ADVERTISEMENT
BurgerFi(Credit: Yana Paskova)
BurgerFi, 1002 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale: Sustainability is at the core of both menu and decor at this franchise chain where you order at the counter. On the menu: grass-fed beef burgers, quinoa-based veggie burgers and, for dessert, frozen custard. The Uniondale branch is the largest in the nation.
Pit Stop(Credit: Pit Stop via Facebook)
Pit Stop, 1706 Sunrise Hwy., Merrick: Much TLC goes into the sprightly salads, inventive wraps and juicy burgers at this renovated Carvel stand with indoor and outdoor seating.
Bobby's Burger Palace(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Bobby's Burger Palace, 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City: Order at the reception desk and grab a counter seat at Iron Chef Bobby Flay's place for burgers imaginatively topped and cooked to specs. Hand-cut fries may be habit-forming. Do indulge in one of the terrific malteds or milk shakes.
Pollos El Paisa(Credit: Nicole Horton)
Pollos El Paisa, 989 Old Country Rd., Westbury: A popular standby for its namesake dish, the national chicken of Colombia, this bright little eatery offers glistening bronze-rotisseried birds and lots more. Eat in the diner-like restaurant or have your chicken boxed to go, for the beach.
Pastrami Plus(Credit: Agaton Strom)
Pastrami Plus, 2568 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow: In small, simple digs, deli man Sal Gawish produces an exemplary pastrami. His house-made knishes are tall, flaky and onion-enriched. You'll also find all the deli classics: matzo ball soup, stuffed cabbage, corned beef and brisket.
ADVERTISEMENT
One Block East(Credit: One Block East via Facebook)
One Block East, 3261 Merrick Rd., Wantagh: The successor to the former Mara's Too offers sandwiches, salads, barbecue, burgers and craft beers. It's about as casual as a sit-down restaurant gets.
Chicken's Road(Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick)
Chickens Road, 2975 Merrick Rd., Bellmore: This counter-serve Venezuelan eatery specializes in more than just rotisserie-roasted chicken. Try the gallo rice, a Chinese-South American stir-fry, as well as the house-made empanadas. Eat on-site or have your meal packaged to go.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.