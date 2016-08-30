The sign may say "Latin Deli" or "Comida Latina" or, simply, "Spanish and American food." These phrases all signify the same thing: Here is an establishment that serves big portions of good food at low prices.



Specific dishes will vary, but you will always find a steam table with dozens of offerings -- roast pork and chicken, soups and stews, salads and countless variations of rice, beans, and rice mixed with beans. Sandwiches will be made to order, as will a number of the countless Latin American specialties made with masa (dough made from ground field corn), among them are tacos, tamales and pupusas.



Latin delis can be found all over Long Island; they come fast and furious in communities with large numbers of families from Central and South America. Prices are, across the board, low. You will have a tough time spending more than $10 for a meal that easily serves two.



No Spanish? No problem. One of the beautiful things about ordering from a steam table is that all you have to do is point. And say "gracias."

Vicky's Casa del Sabor (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Vicky's Casa del Sabor, Lindenhurst: The friendly shop offers a complete survey of homestyle Latin-American cuisine: slow-roasted meats, tacos, pupusas, tamales, burritos, quesadillas, stews, soups, sandwiches and sweets. But the specialty of the house is empanadas (pictured). Owner Vicky Ramos’ mother is from Colombia and, at first, her fried turnovers hewed to a traditional Colombian recipe: beef and potato or chicken and potato. But Ramos began fiddling and now the lineup includes Hawaiiana empanadas stuffed with ham, pineapple and cheese; macarrones con queso stuffed with mac ’n’ cheese, choco-banana stuffed with Nutella and bananas, and dozens more.

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Latino specialties at Vicky's Casa del Sabor in Lindenhurst (clockwise from top left): pernil (roast pork shoulder); pollo asada tacos (grilled chicken tacos); a plate of chorizo, chicharrón and fried plantains; pupusas filled with shredded beef served with a bowl of curtido (pickled cabbage); and ropa vieja with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains. Center, empanadas de chorizo-papas (stuffed with chorizo and potatoes).

La Cubanita (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) La Cubanita, Bay Shore: One of Long Island’s most venerable outlets for Latin American food, La Cubanita was opened in 1975 by Raul Gisbert Sr., a Cuban émigré. Originally little more than a bodega, the elder Gisbert, a gifted cook, started adding more and more hot food. Now under the direction of his son, Raul Gisbert Jr., La Cubanita excels with Cuban specialties such as congri (white rice mixed with black beans), palomilla (pan-fried steak with onions) and carimanolas (meat-filled yuca fritters). Do not miss the chicken sandwich, made with chopped fried chicken — skin and all — that’s piled onto a mayonnaise, hot-sauced roll and pressed. (Pictured: A plate of Cuban specialties including palomilla (marinated steak with onions), congri (white rice and beans), yuca and fried plantains. Top right is a Cuban sandwich.)

(Credit: Benjamin Petit) (Credit: Benjamin Petit) The pressed chicken sandwich at La Cubanita Deli in Bay Shore is made with chopped fried chicken -- skin and all -- mayonnaise and hot sauce.

Port Washington Deli (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Port Washington Deli, Port Washington: For the hungry Port Washingtonian, the area surrounding the LIRR is notable mostly for the number of sushi bars (five within two blocks). But directly across the street from the station is this bastion of affordable dining, with a vast steam table offering an array of Latin American roasted and stewed meats, including succulent ribs and chicken. Variations on rice (white, yellow, pea-punctuated) and beans (whole, refried) abound, plus salads, guacamole and, on occasion, ceviche (marinated raw fish; pictured).

(Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Steam table offerings at Port Washington Deli include beef stew, pork rib stew, turkey wing stew and baked pork chops.

Juanito's Deli & Bakery (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Juanito's Deli & Bakery, Valley Stream: A rarity on Long Island, this friendly storefront specializes in the fast-casual segment of Chilean cuisine. Made with tender, homemade rolls, the churrasco sandwiches (pictured) are filled with steak, avocado, tomato and mayonnaise; chacarero sandwiches feature beef, string beans and tomato. Both are unlike anything you have ever tasted before — in a good way. Along with chicken and pork sandwiches, Juanito’s also serves empanadas, Chilean-style hot dogs (on homemade rolls) and bizcochos (elegant Chilean pastries).

(Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Carlos Oyandel and Cecilia Oyandel of Glen Cove enjoy a meal at Juanito's Deli & Bakery in Valley Stream.

Punta Cana Dominican Grill (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Punta Cana Dominican Grill, Westbury: In a sea of Salvadoran delis, Punta Cana stakes out its Dominican territory. The look is sleek and modern, and the menu features a few stateside staples (Caesar salad, Philly steak sandwich), but go for the chicharron (fried pork belly; pictured), fried whiting, mondongo (stewed tripe), mofongo (garlic-infused mashed plantains, served with your choice of chicken, beef, pork or shrimp) or the Dominican chimi burger, made with a seasoned beef patty topped with cabbage salad and a Russian-dressing-like sauce.

(Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) "Tres golpes" (three hits) includes (from left, clockwise) mangú (mashed green plantains with red, pickled onions), salami, queso frito (fried cheese) and huevos (eggs) at Punta Cana Dominican Grill in Westbury.

Huntington Deli (Credit: Ryan C. Jones) (Credit: Ryan C. Jones) Huntington Deli, Huntington Station: The Huntington Station stretch of Route 110 is a veritable Rue des Pupusas, with Salvadoran restaurants and markets lining both sides of the street. One of the busiest is Huntington Deli, which scores with fried and grilled fish (pictured); baccala, reconstituted dried cod that’s been whipped with potatoes; and “barbecued” chicken — actually fried chicken that has been tossed in barbecue sauce with predictably alluring results. Don’t miss the baleadas, huge Honduran flour tortillas (think lavash bread) folded around refried beans and avocado.

(Credit: Ryan C. Jones) (Credit: Ryan C. Jones) A baleada (flour tortilla with mashed beans and cheese) with avocado at Huntington Deli in Huntington Station.

Golden Pine Deli (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Golden Pine Deli, Copiague: This bustling, free-standing establishment does a great job with that Salvadoran staple, the pupusa (pictured), serving the crisp-creamy corn cakes with a mellow cabbage slaw. The steam table boasts whole roast chickens and rich, succulent pork ribs among its treasures. While you wait for your order, browse the small jewelry display. Or, instead of getting takeout, find a spot in the spacious, sun-filled seating area and dine on the premises.

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Rice and beans are central to Latin American cuisine and appear in many guises at Golden Pine Deli in Copiague

Nopal Deli (Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus) (Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus) Nopal Deli, Bay Shore: This bustling deli has dozens of tempting steam-table choices and Mexican-style torta sandwiches (picutured; overstuffed with shredded chicken, cabbage slaw, radishes and eggs), as well as daily specials of some rarely seen specimens such as riguas, open-faced, sweet-corn tamales steamed on banana leaves; plantains that have been fried, split down the middle, stuffed with cheese and sprinkled with cinnamon; and bola de yuca, fried balls of mashed cassava. We were brought up short by what the counterman called nuegados, goose-egg-size golden balls of fried, shredded cassava. Biting into one, we expected the hyper-crunch to give way to some yielding center — like a Scotch egg — but no, just hyper-crunchy all the way through.

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Bolas de yuca, balls of fried cassava, are served with a sweet syrup at Nopal Deli in Bay Shore.

Deli La Union (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Deli La Union, East Northport: In addition to a dependably appealing steam table, this popular eatery gets high marks for its pupusas and its tacos, both made to order. If you’re in the neighborhood in the morning, stop by for the desayuno Salvadoreño, Salvadoran breakfast, of revueltas (scrambled eggs with potatoes and sausage), rice, beans, fried plantains and a side of warm tortillas. A filling start to any day. (Pictured: Grilled chicken with red beans, rice and salad.)

(Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The "Salvadoran breakfast" with eggs, chorizo, pepper, potatoes, red beans, rice, avocado and sweet plantains is served at Deli La Union in East Northport.

La Confianza (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) La Confianza, Patchogue: Adjacent to and under the same ownership as Patchogue’s Bravo supermarket, La Confianza caters to customers from all over Central America with yards and yards of roast meats, soups and stews, carne asada (grilled steak) and chayotes rellenos (stuffed and fried chayote). There are also specialties from Andean South America, such as mote (hominy) and, on occasion, cuy (guinea pig). Cecilia Bonilla, who owns the deli with husband Jose, makes the popular tamales stuffed with chicken, beans (pictured) or sweet corn.