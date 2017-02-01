While Long Island’s current food trend seems stuck on burgers, one small eatery is making the case for sausages.

Liberty Links recently opened its doors in Freeport, offering a fast-food approach with freshly made ingredients in a modest setting made up entirely of four stools at a small bar, along with a walk-up counter.

Chef and owner Brian Von Der Linn aims to perfect the art of sausage-making, selling griddle-cooked sausage sandwiches with meats primarily prepared by him down the street at Freeport’s Steve’s Prime Meats.

Von Der Linn cut his teeth at Steve’s, where he primed his butcher knowledge for seven years before venturing out on his own with this quick-bite concept. Liberty Links’ menu features sandwiches with Italian sausages, bratwurst, kielbasa, chorizo and lamb merguez loaded onto bread and finished with a choice of 10 cold toppings, 10 hot toppings and 15 sauces, eight of which are made in-house by Von Der Linn.

Liberty Links’ sausage sandwich menu includes a juicy bratwurst with pork, veal and a mild seasoning ($6.75), a pork-and-beef Polish kielbasa ($7.25), a chicken sausage with aged provolone and fresh parsley ($6.75). While Von Der Linn prepares the sausages from scratch, he receives help from local distributor The Brooklyn Hot Dog Company for his classic Coney Island dog ($4).

Von Der Linn said his shop also cooks up a sausage of the month. The inaugural offering is a Buffalo chicken sausage infused with hot sauce and crumbled blue cheese, seasoned with a proprietary blend of spices.

Meanwhile, his “Guilty Pleasures” menu lists tastes such as double-smoked thick slab bacon bites rolled in brown sugar ($3.50), pastrami dumplings with house-smoked pastrami and Guinness mustard ($6), and fried ravioli ($4) sourced from Sansone in Garden City Park and a thick marinara sauce made by Von Der Linn using Valoroso tomatoes.

Liberty Links is currently open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., until the Nautical Mile summer season brings in hungry patrons looking for a late-night bite.

Liberty Links is at 154 Atlantic Ave., Freeport; 516-442-5601, libertylinksny.com