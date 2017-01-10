The iconic Lobster Grille Inn has landed a new space to reopen in time for the Hamptons season — at least in concept.

Less than two months after it permanently closed to make room for condominiums, the waterfront seafood shack, which since 1969 has been the first opportunity to satiate that lobster craving when pulling into the Hamptons, has found a new space along the Shinnecock Bay marina in Hamptons Bays.

Owner Tim Burke decided to rename and move the inn to his Back Bar Grille and Tully’s Seafood Market, a few miles away. It will now be owned by longtime associate and executive chef Randy Riess. Burke said he will stay on as an associate.

“It’s a done deal,” he said, adding that the plan was finalized sometime over the weekend. “The concept is happening,” which means popular items such as the Splat (basically a very large plate of seafood) will likely be on the new menu.

Much of the rest is up in the air.

The name could remain the same or it could change. The two have been considering a host of new names including Lobo, short for lobster in the seafood business, Burke said.

The space will be upgraded. The staff will include the team of Back Bar Grille waitresses who have dubbed themselves the Magnificent Seven and the Back Bar Babes.

Lobster Grille, which was bought by Burke in 2012, permanently closed late last year. The restaurant and property are being converted into condominiums and a clubhouse, complete with a tennis court.

Burke said the new space will be in place some time in the spring. Whether it continues to be a draw for Hamptons-goers remains to be seen.