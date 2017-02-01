On Sunday, don’t let your Super Bowl celebration be the same-old, same-old. Seriously, how many mozzarella sticks and potato skins can a person eat?

Here are five viewing parties with different styles of food to feast on during the big game:

TOA

This Asian fusion restaurant in Huntington offers an all-inclusive Super Bowl bracelet that allows patrons draft and bottled beers, ranging from cappuccino oatmeal stout to Coors Light, as well as an appetizer buffet throughout the game. Additionally, raffle tickets ($5 each) will be sold for a variety of items (salon makeovers, restaurant gift cards, autographed footballs) to benefit the Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center.

Munch on: Black-pepper garlic chicken wings, Buffalo calamari, sesame chicken, pineapple fried rice, shrimp lo mein and Korean baby short ribs

Watch via: The game will be projected on the back wall in the main dining room plus on four 62” flatscreen TVs, with volume on.

Cost: $40 (regular menu also available)

Info: 631-673-7377, toaasianfusion.com

------

LI POUR HOUSE BAR & GRILL

The all-you-can-eat Super Bowl buffet at this Port Jefferson Station barbecue restaurant is broad — and you can also choose your favorite brew at the self-serve beer wall featuring IPAs, pilsners, stouts, craft beers and two ciders.

“You pay for what you pour, this way you can try different types,” says owner Anthony Pallino.

There will also be drink specials and free giveaways.

Munch on: Ribs, Buffalo and coconut wings, pulled-pork sliders, brisket, mac & cheese, baked beans, soft pretzels, slider burgers and loaded hot dogs all served by hand from a chef.

Watch via: Check out the game on 15 flatscreen TVs (55-65 inches) throughout the restaurant, with volume on.

Cost: $22 buffet (regular menu available), kids younger than 12 eat free

Info: 631-509-1914, lipourhouse.com

------

PLATTDEUTSCHE PARK

Willkommen to Franklin Square! Take a seat at the bar or wooden picnic table in this German beer hall and sip a Krombacher or Spaten while nibbling on appetizers during the first half — but leave room for the halftime buffet.

Munch on: Appetizers include little bavarians (pretzel slider rolls with sliced bratwurst, Swiss cheese and bacon), halftime buffet features pulled pork on a corn muffin and a wurst station with choice of sides, then for dessert: traditional German apple rings with toppings.

Watch via: View the game on 12 flatscreen TVs and a movie screen propped up on a stage.

Cost: $60 ($50 advance) includes appetizers, halftime buffet and open bar

Info: 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com

------

LA PARMA

Kick back in an upstairs private catering room and enjoy the game with a soup-to-nuts Italian dinner in Williston Park. Jay Bromley of the NY Giants and Trevor Booker of the Brooklyn Nets will be on hand to take photos and sign autographs. Gift card giveaways will be held as well.

Munch on: Baked clams, stuffed mushrooms, fried calamari, pizza breads and wings are just for starters. Then comes the halftime buffet of sautéed salmon, chicken scarpariello and eggplant rollatini plus coffee and pastries for dessert.

Watch via: The game will be shown on four 40-inch flatscreen TVs.

Cost: $50 (includes tip and tax but not alcohol)

Info: 516-294-6610, laparma.com

------

THE NUTTY IRISHMAN

This Farmingdale traditional pub’s Open Tailgate Super Bowl party features more than 26 beers on tap plus enough food to fuel the crowd throughout the game.

Munch on: Wings come in a variety of flavors (Buffalo, Old Bay, honey barbecue, garlic Parmesan, Cajun, sweet chili, teriyaki), plus pulled-pork sliders and meatballs will be passed around followed by a halftime buffet featuring an assortment of entrees.

Watch via: The game will be on more than a dozen flatscreen TVs and projected on two screens.

Cost: $40 includes drinks and halftime buffet

Info: 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com